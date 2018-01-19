7 Dry Shampoos That Won't Weigh Fine Hair Down 

Thanks to dry shampoo, we've forgotten the days where water or a fresh blowout was essential for having a good hair day. When it comes to choosing a dry shampoo, you've got options. Nearly every brand has their own cans, but not all dry shampoos are created equal.

No one knows this better than those of us with fine hair. Dry shampoos that use heavy starches as their oil-absorbing ingredients can actually have a reverse effect and leave strands limp, lifeless, and with powdery residue.

To help you keep your strands cleansed, but still full of volume and body, we've rounded up the best dry shampoos for fine hair. Keep scrolling for the cans that won't weigh hair down.

