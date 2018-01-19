7 Dry Shampoos That Won't Weigh Fine Hair Down 

Thanks to dry shampoo, we've forgotten the days where water or a fresh blowout was essential for having a good hair day. When it comes to choosing a dry shampoo, you've got options. Nearly every brand has their own cans, but not all dry shampoos are created equal.
No one knows this better than those of us with fine hair. Dry shampoos that use heavy starches as their oil-absorbing ingredients can actually have a reverse effect and leave strands limp, lifeless, and with powdery residue.
To help you keep your strands cleansed, but still full of volume and body, we've rounded up the best dry shampoos for fine hair. Keep scrolling for the cans that won't weigh hair down.
1. Matrix Biolage Waterless Clean & Full Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo keeps your blowout lifted with airy movement that helps make fine hair appear so much fuller.
Matrix | $17
2. Dove Refresh+Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
Your deskmate is going to love the new unscented edition of Dove's body-building dry shampoo. It's the same formula you love, but won't offend your co-worker as you constantly freshen up your hair throughout the day.
Dove | $5
3. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Instead of layering on multiple styling product, reach for a two-in-one dry shampoo and texturizing spray. Oribe's cult-favorite can is packed with polymers that absorb oil at the roots, while adding body and movement to your second (or lets be real, third) day style.
Oribe | $46
4. R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste
Think of this dry shampoo paste like a spot treatment for your hair. Scoop a dime-sized amount into your fingers and apply it on the sections of your hair that are flat and oily. The solid formula guarantees that you're never overdosing your strands with dry shampoo.
R+Co | $28
5. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle Oil Control
If your fine hair is limp and also extremely oily, Klorane's can will quickly become the MVP of your haircare routine. With nettle oil as its hero ingredient, the dry shampoo soaks up excess oil and adds volume without any ashy residue.
Klorane | $20
6. Ouai Dry Shampoo
Instead of relying on heavier starches, Ouai's dry shampoo is packed with lightweight volcanic minerals that absorb oil and product buildup without weighing fine hair down.
Ouai | $24
7. Philip Kingsley One More Day Dry Shampoo
This lightweight mist cleanses hair without leaving residue behind as evidence of how long it's been since your last wash. The formula is infused with ingredients that soothe your scalp from irritation, too.
Philip Kingsley | $26