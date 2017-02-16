The Best Dry Shampoo for Your Hair Type

While dry shampoo has universally improved haircare routines everywhere by letting us go a day or two longer before our next wash, no two cans of the stuff are alike. While curly hair can always use extra hydration, the last thing an oily scalp needs is more moisture. Instead of subjecting you to trial-and-error to find out which formula works best for your strands, we’ve done the work for you. Here, we’ve rounded up the best dry shampoo to use for every hair type.
-
1. For Oily Hair: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Whether you have an oily scalp or sweat it out regularly at the gym, a few good spritzes of Living Proof's can will sop up excess grease and leave hair with a fresh, clean scent.
Living Proof | $22
-
2. For Fine Hair: Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo
Spray Dove's volume-boosting formula allover fine strands to get your hair bodied.
Dove | $4
-
3. For Thick Hair: Batiste Original Clean Dry Shampoo
Having thick hair can mean going through a whole can of dry shampoo just to get enough of it to cover your strands. The solution to this hair struggle: A blast of Batiste's dry shampoo. This drugstore staple powerfully disperses enough product in a spray or two to cover your whole head of hair.
Batiste | $6
-
4. For Curly Hair: DevaCurl Do Poo Quick Cleanser
The key to frizz-free curls is moisture. This lightweight spray is enriched with hydrating macadamia nut and glycerin to condition curls—no water required.
DevaCurl | $20
-
5. For Dry Hair: Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
A blend of vitamin C, omega fatty acids, and active compounds in this dry shampoo's formula will help revive dry, damaged strands.
Amika | $22
-
6. For Light Hair: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
For bottled and natural blondes alike, the powdery finish of a dry shampoo can leave the shade looking flat. Specifically formulated for lighter hair colors, Moroccanoil's dry shampoo draws out excess oil and grease while leaving hair shiny and smooth.
Moroccanoil | $11
-
7. For Dark Hair: Sachajuan Dark Powder Shampoo
It may look like the average can of dry shampoo, but unlike many formulas that leave behind powdery residue on dark hair shades, Sachajuan's formula goes on undetected thanks to its dark pigment. From here on out no one will know you're going on day three post-hair wash.
Sachajuan | $35
-
8. For Bangs: Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam
When you have bangs, using dry shampoo usually means closing your eyes, spraying the product in the general area, and hoping for the best. More ofthen than not, the dry shampoo ends up everywhere except your actual fringe. Well, that's all about to change thanks to Ouai's game-changing foaming dry shampoo. The product comes out like mousse so you can pinpoint and apply it on the exact areas that need a refresh.
Ouai | $28
-
9. For All Hair: ABBA Always Fresh Dry Shampoo
From cleansing, adding volume or softness, this versatile, all-natural option does whatever you want it to.
ABBA | $22