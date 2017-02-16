The Best Dry Shampoo for Your Hair Type

While dry shampoo has universally improved haircare routines everywhere by letting us go a day or two longer before our next wash, no two cans of the stuff are alike. While curly hair can always use extra hydration, the last thing an oily scalp needs is more moisture. Instead of subjecting you to trial-and-error to find out which formula works best for your strands, we’ve done the work for you. Here, we’ve rounded up the best dry shampoo to use for every hair type.