The Best Drugstore Volumizing Products for Fine Hair 

In a perfect world we'd all be born with hair that looks like it's straight out of a shampoo commercial. In reality, some of us are volume-challenged. If you have fine, flat hair, you may be able to blow-dry your strands fast, but it's impossible to get curls to hold.
That's where volumizing products come in. The body-building formulas give hair extra lift and hold so that your styles stop sticking to your head. If you want fuller hair and a bargain, there are drugstore options that actually work on fine hair.
Drugstore volumizers often get a bad reputation for being sticky, thick products that weigh hair down instead of adding body. That's why we've cherry-picked the formulas that actually do what they say—whether you're looking for a quick volume boost, or want to plump up your hair's follicles to make your strands appear thicker.
Keep scrolling for the best drugstore products that make fine hair appear so much fuller.
1. Dove Mousse Volume Amplifier
This is nothing like the mousse your mom swore by for big hair during its '80s heyday. It won't leave strands feeling sticky or crunchy. Instead, Dove's featherweight mousse adds body to styles while simultaneously preventing other common hair struggles like frizz, dryness, and split ends.
Dove | $6
2. Not Your Mother's Plump for Joy Thickening Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo doesn't just help you ride out your last shampoo a day (or two) longer. The holy grail of lazy hair routines everywhere also adds grit to hair, along with volume. This can by Not Your Mother's is specifically formulated to lift oily, flat roots so your style appears fresh and full.
Not Your Mother's | $6
3. Pantene Pro-V Powerful Body Booster
Think of this Pantene spray as the fine hair equivalent of a "your lips but better" lipstick shade. The formula enhances strands' natural body along with adding more shine.
Pantene Pro V | $6
4. John Frieda Fine to Full Blow Out Spray
When you're giving yourself an at-home blowout, spritz fine hair with John Frieda's volumizing spray before reaching for your blow-dryer. It creates more volume by plumping hair from root to tip. The result? Bouncy hair that rivals Kate Middleton's infamous blowouts.
John Frieda | $11
5. Tresemme Flawless Curls Enhancing Mousse
If you have naturally curly hair, keep your curls defined and bouncy by running a dime-sized amount of TRESemme's lightweight, curl-enhancing mousse through your strands when they're damp.
Tresemme | $4
6. Herbal Essences Volume Airspray
Give your style extra insurance by spritzing a light veil of Herbal Essence's hairspray over it. What sets it apart from your average spray is that it's infused with antioxidants that protects hair from humidity while giving it a fuller finish.
Herbal Essences | $8
7. Pantene Pro-V Volume Roots Lifting Spray Hair Gel
You can't have voluminous strands without lifted roots. That's where Pantene's gel steps in. The non-sticky formula give hair lift and fullness that will actually last well past your after-work happy hour. Spritz damp hair with a focus on the roots and work it in downwards to your ends.
Pantene Pro V | $6
8. L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Boost It Texture Spray
We've all been there: You spent time using a flat iron or wand to style your hair into beachy waves, only for it to fall before you've headed out. Your solution? Spritz L'Oréal Paris's texture spray all over and scrunch your waves an airy texture and extra hold.
L'Oreal Paris | $6