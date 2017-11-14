The 10 Best Drugstore Conditioners for Every Hair Concern

The secret behind so many good hair days? A tried-and-true bottle of conditioner, meaning you should never underestimate (or rush through) the second step of your hair washing routine. Replenishing your mane with lost moisture but elements that keep the hair cuticle strong and resistant from breakage, fraying, and even tangles. Customization is at its core, too, with formulas made for specific hair colors, hair types, and even those to tackle your most annoying hair issues, like dullness and frizz.
And like any other beauty product, you truly don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to land upon a product that works. Here, we rounded up 10 of the best drugstore conditioners to shop now.
VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15
-
1. Kristin Ess The One Signature Conditioner
The mastermind behind Jenna Dewan Tatum's lob formulated a conditioner that amps up moisture while making your hair shinier and softer to the touch. Plus, the packaging is perfect for any Instagram shelfie.
Kristin Ess | $10
-
2. DevaCurl One Condition Ultra Creamy Daily Conditioner
Free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones, this olive oil-infused conditioner is made specifically to hydrate and protect curly hair.
DevaCurl | $20
-
3. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Conditioner
When paired with the brand's famous dandruff-relieving shampoo, this conditioner helps prevent and cure flakes and itching.
Head and Shoulders | $6
-
4. Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner
Not only does this Living Proof formulation smooth your hair to prevent flyaways, but it actually blocks humidity from bringing on more.
Living Proof | $19
-
5. Dove Oxygen Moisture Conditioner
Perfect for fine, flat hair, this specific line from Dove is made to moisturize dry hair in need of hydration without weighing it down.
Dove | $4
-
6. Garnier Whole Blends Moroccan Argan & Camellia Oils Extracts Illuminating Conditioner
Dullness is a common symptom of dehydration when it comes to your hair, so amp up the moisture to reveal hair that glistens in the sunlight with this Garnier concoction.
Garnier | $4
-
7. L'Oreal Paris Ever Pure Blonde Hair Conditioner
Fight off brassiness with this pale lavender and sulfate-free shampoo that corrects and protects blonde hair.
L'Oreal Paris | $7
-
8. Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner
At only $4, it's your cost-effective method for smoothing, nourishing and moisturizing thirsty strands.
Pantene Pro V | $4
-
9. Joico K-PAK Conditioner
Maybe it's due to color-processing or maybe it's because you can't put down that curling wand. Either way, this super creamy conditioner is a miracle-worker for damaged hair.
$16
-
10. Biolage by Matrix ColorLast Conditioner
Not washing your hair isn't a solution for color fade, so reach for a conditioning formula that won't put a damper on your hair dye while still infusing nourishment back into the hair shaft.
Matrix | $27