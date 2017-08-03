The Best Detox Products to Nurse Damaged Hair Back to Health

Whether your strands are over-processed from maintaining a platinum blonde shade, you're heavy-handed with haircare products, or you're addicted to heat-styling tools, it going to eventually show. When your strands become dry, frizzy, and you start finding more and more split ends, it's time to treat your hair to a detox.
We've rounded up the best reparative, clarifying, and strengthening hair treatments and stylers that will nurse your hair back to health. The following 15 products are like green juice for your strands.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
-
1. Ouai Treatment Masque
Some things sound too good to be true, but consider Ouai's masque the exception. With just once use, it heals and strengthens damaged strands so that they look soft and smooth again.
Ouai | $32
-
2. Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer
If you go heavy on the heat-styling, smooth on a light coat of Bumble and bumble's multitasking oil-based primer before hitting hair with a curling or flat iron. The blend of six nourishing oils protects strands from heat and sun damage while simultaneously cutting down frizz.
Bumble and Bumble | $28
-
3. Julien Farel Vitamin Restore
Give your hair its daily dose of vitamins with the vitamin E-rich formula in Julien Farel's Restore, which substitutes for both your shampoo and conditioner.
Julien Farel | $39
-
4. Rita Hazan Triple Threat Split End Remedy
While most split-end menders simply glue the frayed pieces back together until your next shampoo, Rita Hazan's Split End Remedy actually repairs the damage from the inside out by directly entering the hair shaft to fix each broken fiber—without ruining your dye job. You'll not only buy time between salon appointments, but your stylist won't have to trim off as much length at your next salon visit.
Rita Hazan | $30
-
5. Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth Moisture Masque
Just like bringing a water bottle with you to your workouts, a hydrating mask is essential for getting your hair smooth and healthy again. Treat strands with this nourishing treatment which eliminates frizz and split ends.
Alterna Haircare | $26
-
6. John Frieda Frizz Ease Nourishing Oil Elixir
How does seriously stressed hair regain its composure? A regular therapy session with John Frieda's Oil Elixir, which won't make fine strands fall flat and fully moisturizes thicker textures.
John Frieda | $8
-
7. Kerastase Advanced Scalp and Hair Concentrate
If you're having hair issues, target the root of the problem-literally. Kerastase's Initialiste gives your strands a smooth, shiny appearance, but also provides nourishment to the often-ignored scalp area with a cocktail of growth-stimulating elements like green tea extract and ceramides.
Kerastase | $61
-
8. Tigi Bed Head Dumb Blonde Reconstructor
TIGI's Dumb Blonde Reconstructor takes flaxen tones from straw-like to stunning by using keratin to fill the gaps in your hair shaft, and goes the extra mile to boost shine and hydration levels.
TIGI | $30
-
9. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Living Proof's one-size-fits-all styling treatment smooths and strengthens the hair follicle while adding a glossy shine and pumping up volume in all the right places.
Living Proof | $27
-
10. Marc Anthony Macadamia Oil Conditioning Treatment
Even after just one use of Marc Anthony's Macadamia Oil Treatment, you'll notice a major difference. The macadamia-rich formula moisturizes each strand while bamboo extract tackles frizz and imparts a glossy finish.
Marc Anthony | $3
-
11. Eva NYC Therapy Session Hair Mask
Forget Batman and Robin-the keravis proteins and argan oil in Eva's deep conditioner are the ultimate dynamic duo for damaged strands fighting off dryness and frizz.
Eva NYC | $12
-
12. Redken Clean Maniac Micellar Clean-Touch Shampoo
Just like the micellar water you use to remove your makeup, this cleansing shampoo removes product residue, dirt, and oil from hair without stripping it of its essential oils.
Redken | $34
-
13. Briogeo Roscaro Milk Reparative Leave-In Conditioning Spray
Spritz a leave-in conditioner all over damp hair before styling it to lock in moisture and shield strands from heat damage.
Briogeo | $20
-
14. Ghd Platinum Professional Performance Styler
A flat iron that's actually won't your hair? Sign us up! Ghd's styler has sensors that keep heat at a consistent temperature that's safe and gentle on your strands. Bonus: its plates have a high-gloss finish helps keep hair shiny.
GHD | $249
-
15. Vernon Francois Whipped~Deep Conditioner
The key to bouncy, defined curls is lots and lots of hydration. Treat hair with a deep conditioning mask to restore moisture.
Vernon Francois | $39