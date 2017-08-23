Our 7 Favorite Curl Creams Right Now

Any curly girl will tell you—a styling cream is an essential part of the hair arsenal. They reduce frizz while bringing out your natural curves, and they couldn't be easier to use. Immediately post-shower, simply rake a dollop through the entirety of your strands, then let either your diffuser or the summer air do its thing.
Here, we put together a list of our seven absolute favorite curl creams on the market.
VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: The Modern Perm
-
-
2. Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream
This argan-based formula coats each spiral in a hydrating veil, creating the perfect amount of definition and separation.
Moroccanoil | $34
-
3. Not Your Mother's Naturals Curl Combing Cream
If the addictive gardenia and mango scent doesn't convince you at first whiff, the magic it works on your curls definitely will.
Not Your Mother's | $9
-
4. Bumble and Bumble Curl Defining Cream
Aside from the ample hydration it provides, Bumble and Bumble's featherweight formula does double-duty as a UV shield, protecting your color from premature fading.
Bumble and Bumble | $31
-
-
6. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
Don't be thrown off by the "mousse" description. It's a far cry from the ultra-stiff scrunching formulas you used back in the '90s, courtesy of the generous amount of coconut oil used in the mix.
OGX | $9
-
7. Curly Sexy Hair Ultra Curl Support Creme-Gel
Gone are the days of creative product cocktails and making a mess of your bathroom counter—the cream part of this hybrid styler leaves your ringlets frizz-free and soft to the touch, while the gel infusion gives them a defined shape without a stiff feeling.
Sexy Hair | $18