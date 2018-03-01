Editor-Tested: 10 of the Best Conditioners for Damaged Hair

Maybe you found out that blondes really do have more fun and you couldn't stop making regular appointments with your stylist and a bowl of bleach, or maybe you discovered the magic that is a quick-heating curling iron and beachy waves became your new signature. Regardless, your hair is damaged, and now you're dealing with it. The first step? Halting all forms of chemical processing and going easy on the heat styling. Second? Investing in one of the best conditioners for damaged hair on the market.
We got you on number two. In short, your strands are likely dealing with structural issues, along with deep dehydration. These conditioners fuse moisture back into your hair, while rebuilding your hair shaft with nourishing and strengthening ingredients—and you can find one at just about every price range. Keep scrolling to see 10 editor-tested favorites.
VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Hair Detox
-
1. Virtue Recovery Conditioner
Why should you spend $40 on one bottle of conditioner? When you see results and consecutive bad hair days have turned good, it's definitely worth the cash. This lightweight, frizz-fighting conditioner won't weigh down your hair as it uses its keratin-rich formula to rebuild the hair shaft.
Virtue | $40
-
2. Nexxus Keraphix Damage Healing Conditioner
After extensive testing, Nexxus scientists uncovered that an amino acid called glutamic acid is lost when hair is extremely damaged, so they located a centuries-old ingredient, black rice, that was rich in the substance to add into their formula. Combined with keratin and other nourishing ingredients and moisturizers, it rebuilds your hair shaft, making it stronger, shinier, and easier to control.
Nexxus | $30
-
3. ORIBE Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner
Fixing damaged hair never smelled so good. But in addition to Oribe's signature scent, this conditioner is enriched with cypress, argan, and maracuja oils, along with watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts, to moisturize, smooth, and protect from oxidative stress and the breakdown of your hair's natural keratin.
Oribe | $52
-
4. Dove Nutritive Solutions Conditioner Intensive Repair
Instead of just targeting the surface signs of damage, Dove's conditioner sinks into the hair shaft to repair the damage from the inside out. So yes, your hair will look better, but will look even better than that as time goes on.
Dove | $7
-
5. Pantene Pro-V Repair and Protect Conditioner Repair Conditioner
Ultra moisturizing, this for-damage conditioner is also one of the most budget-friendly options out there at only $4 a pop.
Pantene Pro V | $4
-
6. Living Proof Restore Conditioner
Dry, damaged hair is more prone to tangling, due to the roughness of the cuticle. So if you're looking for a conditioner that reverses damage and helps you get through knots and tangles, Living Proof's little pink bottle is a solid option. It's also super lightweight and perfect for fine hair.
Living Proof | $19
-
7. Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Recover Conditioner
It can be really tough to find a conditioner for damage hair that fits in the green beauty realm. Matrix's R.A.W line solved that problem by introducing this formula that's 95 percent natural.
Matrix | $25
-
8. Leonor Greyl Crème Régénératrice' Conditioning Mask
This thick conditioner has a cream-like texture, but don't worry, you won't have trouble rinsing it out. The one call-out will give it? In addition to delivering needed moisture, it makes your hair feel so incredibly smooth to the touch.
Leonor Greyl | $43
-
9. SHU UEMURA ART OF HAIR Ultimate Remedy Extreme Restoration Conditioner
This bottle's formula includes moisturizing ceramides and lipids that actually rebuild the hair shaft by fusing the cuticle and the cortex, a section inside the actual strand. After one week, we were shocked at how much softer our hair felt and how much smoother it looked after air drying.
Shu Uemura | $58
-
10. Kerastase RÉSISTANCE Soin Premier Thérapiste
This conditioner is designed to work in reverse—AKA you put it on before you shampoo to further protect your hair from being stripped of natural and needed oils.
Kerastase | $45