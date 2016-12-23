The 8 Prettiest Lobs of 2016 Make Us Want to Chop Off Our Hair, Stat

Hail the almighty lob! The medium haircut incarnate has become a new classic that will never go out of style, and is like a one-size-fits-all shirt in the sense that it flatters every face shape and hair texture under the sun. Clearly, celebrities like Kerry Washington, Chrissy Teigen, and Olivia Munn are down with the trend, and ditched their long layers for collarbone-skimming styles this year. Considering it's equal parts chic and easy to maintain, we don't expect the trend to slow down anytime soon. As a retrospective look through 2016, we compiled a list of the 8 greatest long bob hits of the year—keep reading to see each one now.
1. Chrissy Teigen
Between her pale blond highlights and below-the-collarbone cut, Teigen's look is the ideal form of the lob, and one crop we've already sent off to our hairstylist for that ever-important "New Year new hair" appointment.
2. Kerry Washington
The star kicked off 2016 with a brand new lob, which fell at the perfect middle-length between her chin and collarbone.
3. Olivia Munn
After making the dramatic decision to cut off 12 inches of hair, Olivia Munn reached long bob status, and the results are nothing short of enviable.
4. Gabrielle Union
The glossy, mirror-like shine makes Union's center-parted crop appear even more polished.
5. Michelle Obama
The FLOTUS's bangs live on in hair history, but her blunt long bob serves as another worthy contender for the books.
6. Cara Delevingne
Cara's effortless swoop and undone texture pair nicely with the beyond-chill vibe she's constantly throwing.
7. Victoria Beckham
A far cry from the asymmetrical "Pob" cut of years past, Posh's updated version features long, collarbone-skimming waves complemented with soft caramel highlights.
8. Kaley Cuoco
The unofficial queen of the lob, Kaley Cuoco's tousled version hits at shoulder-level, perfectly framing her face.