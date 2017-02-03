The Most Iconic Celebrity Bang Moments of All Time

Bangs have an incomparable je ne sais quoi. There’s no other way to completely transform a hairstyle quite like a set of fringe. Although they’re extremely high maintenance, the payoff is worth the commitment. If you need further convincing, look no further than some of the most famous sets of bangs throughout the ages. From Jane Birkin’s chic wispy bangs to Naomi Campbell’s runway-ready blunt cut, the one thing all of these fringe have in common: They’re iconic. Keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrity bangs of all time.
1. Florence Welch
We can't shake off how much we love Welch's thick, eye-skimming bangs. The look has become the perfect accessory to the singer's boho personal style.
2. Alexa Chung
Chung's slightly grown-out, piece-y fringe has become the inspiration for quintessentially cool-girl strands.
3. Bettie Page
The model's full baby bangs defined pin-up girl style.
4. Jane Birkin
Birkin's chic bangs are the reason women everywhere began asking their friends, "Should I get bangs?"
5. Audrey Hepburn
Hepburn's wispy baby bangs are just as timeless as the actress's sophisticated style.
6. Zooey Deschanel
Deschanel is new girl when it comes to fringe. Throughout the years, the actress's heavy curtain bangs have been her signature style.
7. Naomi Campbell
Campbell's blunt bangs are just as iconic as her modelling career.
8. Louise Brooks
With her razor sharp bob and bangs, Brooks became the poster girl for flapper style.
9. Clara Bow
Before the It-girls of the early aughts, there was silent film star Clara Bow and her curly fringe that ruled movie screens in the '20s.
10. Beyoncé
Join us as we get in formation and admire the bangs with tapered sides that Bey rocked in 2012.
11. Anna Karina
The French New Wave actress's perfect fringe also deserves a place in cinematic history.
12. Selena
Wispy or full, Selena's experimentation with bangs made our hearts go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."
13. Reese Witherspoon
At the 2007 Golden Globes, the actress debuted a piece-y fringe that was immediately copied the next morning at salons around the country.
14. Michelle Obama
Obama updated her classic bob with White House-worthy soft, peek-a-boo bangs.
15. Shannen Doherty
Brenda Walsh's thick bangs were Minnesota's greatest export.
16. Dakota Johnson
Johnson's soft bangs and beachy waves have quickly become the new gold standard for effortlessly cool hair.