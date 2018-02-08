The Hottest Brunette Hair Colors of 2018

Telling your colorist you want to go brunette is like walking into a Home Depot and saying you'd like a can of blue paint. Going darker is just the first decision, and more explanation about your daily routine and plenty of reference pics are essential to get you to your end goal.
Now, you need to break it down to the exact shade—and trust, there are several. Root beer hair and hygge were two of the most popular brown hair color trends of last year, but this year, the hair color genre has a few new popular trends that are taking over 2018. From chocolate brown with ashy highlights to hints of caramel, these are the four looks you can expect to see absolutely everywhere.
1. Warm Brunette
According to the Co-Founder of IGK, Chase Kusero, brunette shades with hints of reds and bronze that add dimension are big players in 2018. Joan Smalls and Olivia Palermo have both showed off versions of this look over the past few months, while Sofia Richie's latest hair color is also a perfect example of the trend.
2. Ashy Highlights
You're not limited to warm tones as a brunette looking to add dimension to your overall look. Subtle ashy highlights placed gently around the face get the approval from Kusero.
3. Caramel Highlights and Balayage
Fact: Balayage isn't going anywhere. The highlighting technique is one of the most popular options for brunettes, as it creates a natural, sun-kissed look that grows out beautifully. "Caramel highlights or balayage bring dimension to the and brightness to the hair and help frame the face. It’s also a great way to grow out a lighter summer hair color," explains Kusero. Look to celebrities like Shay Mitchell or Jasmine Tookes for inspiration.
4. Deep Brunette/Cacao
"Another variation we’re seeing is a deep all-over chocolate brown," says Kusero, "It gives a dramatic effect and can be a statement look." Adriana Lima and Kendall Jenner have famously adopted this hair color as their signature.