How to Find the Best Bob for Your Face Shape

We’re not even exaggerating when we say that everyone is getting a bob, and now thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Mila Kunis, you’re probably sitting in the salon waiting to make the big chop, too. But there isn’t just one type of bob—your stylist can cater the popular cut by adding in different angles, layers, fringe, and more to customize and personalize the look and to flatter your face shape.
To find out the best options out there, we checked in with Garnier consulting celebrity hairstylist Tommy Buckett, who shared all his words of wisdom on wearing the bob well.
VIDEO: Mila Kunis Just Debuted Her Sexiest Cut Yet
Heart
For the best bob for heart-shaped faces, Buckett suggests keeping it on the longer side, building weight with the hair at the jawline and creating width with flicks or fullness at the bottom of the cut.
Round
"The best bob for a round face I would say must hit a little below the chin," explains Buckett. To flatter this face shape even more with a cropped haircut, our pro says to keep all the hair the same length on the sides of the face.
Oval
"Oval face shapes are the most universal for bobs," notes Buckett. "You can do anything from blunt to short or long, and it can be done on any hair type." Bangs, layers, curls, angles—you name it. Charlize Theron has worn her bob in every style from tousled and messy to sleek and smooth in Old Hollywood waves.
Square
If you have a square face shape, Buckett says to try out a bob that's either cut a little below or above the jaw—this is all dependent on what you find more flattering. Instead of a super blunt cut, he suggests going for a "softer, more texturizined line." Lucy Hale wears this style well, and Buckett also points to Keira Knightley and Margot Robbie as examples.