The Best Beauty Products for Thinning Hair 

Hair loss can be a confusing beauty concern to navigate. It’s totally normal to lose up to 150 strands per day, but when you feel like you’re shedding more than that number, there could be a number of reasons behind why your mane is losing density. In any event of concern, the best option is to chat with a medical professional—sometimes this symptom is due to something as little as weather changes or fluctuating hormones, or too much heat styling, but it also could be the result of a more serious issue.
While we suggest calling up the doc, there are products on the market that directly address aging or thinning hair. From supplements to scalp treatments, here are a few to check out and add to your shopping cart now.
1. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Elixir
You might know this brand for its hair growth supplements, but the line that caters to your mane also launched haircare products, including this lightweight serum, made with biotin, zinc, and keratin, that works to make your hair appear thicker. Massage the oil to your scalp and through your strands twice daily for three to six months.
$20
2. ColorProof BioRepair-8 Anti-Thinning Shampoo
It’s usually in the shower that we notice stray strands. This shampoo, specifically made for damaged color-treated hair, targets four different causes of hair loss. On top of providing heat protection, its formula exfoliates the scalp, increases circulation, repairs the tissue so your hair holds on for longer, and strengthens strands.
$44
3. Aveda invati Thickening Intensive Conditioner
Did you know that Aveda has an entire line dedicated to thinning hair for both men and women? This "invanti" conditioner uses amino acids to repair the building blocks of your hair, while turmeric addresses and nourishes the scalp.
Aveda | $30
4. Nutrafol
There are many supplements on the market that claim to help with hair growth—this one is packed with vitamins, minerals, and botanicals to target many different triggers of hair loss. Of course, you should always chat with your doctor before adding in any supplement into your routine.
$88
5. StriVectinHAIR Ultimate Restore Deep Repair Mask for Damaged or Thinning Hair
A mask is the ultimate TLC treatment, isn’t it? If your hair is damaged from going platinum, or you’re feeling like you’re experiencing some loss, smooth this over your hair and scalp to send moisture and nourishment to your strands.
Strivectin | $39
6. ALTERNA HAIRCARE Caviar Clinical Daily Root & Scalp Stimulator
This spray-in treatment for your scalp helps defend against agents that block your hair follicles and could potentially leading to loss, including DHT, sebum, and other agents. It also is made with red clover growth complex to thicken your strands and promote circulation.
Alterna | $38
7. Kérastase Bain Densité Shampoo
Got a hair problem? Kérastase has an answer. Bain Densité is made to add body to hair that’s thinning or fine in general, using thickening, hydrating, and strengthening ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides. So basically, you won’t feel like shampooing your strands is causing even more damage.
Kerastase | $43