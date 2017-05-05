The Best Air Dry Products for Every Hair Type

Heat-styling is bad news for hair, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop doing it. The speed and way hot-tools makes our hair look are two major reasons not to end the long-term relationships we have with our blow-dryers, flat-irons, and curling-irons. But, with sweaty summer days quickly coming up on us, there’s only so much heat we can physically take.
If you panic at the thought of breaking up with your blow-dryer, there’s nothing to be scared of if you use the right air-dry products to make every day this summer a good one for your hair. To help make the separation easier, we’ve rounded up the best air-dry products to use for every hair type.
VIDEO: Get That Look: Beachy Waves
-
1. Wavy Hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air-Dry Waves Styling Foam
When you have naturally wavy hair and skip using heat tools, you can wind up with the dreaded fuzzy poof. This lightweight foam from your favorite drugstore frizz-fighter keeps waves soft, defined, and frizz-free.
John Frieda | $8
-
2. Straight Hair: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler
This brand new product came out just in time to help straight hair defeat summer humidty. If your strands have no bend whatsoever, air-drying usually creates a halo of frizz. Use Living Proof's in-shower treatment post-shampoo and conditioner to emove the excess product from hair for a textured, fuzz-free style.
Living Proof | $24
-
3. Curly Hair: Ouidad Curl Quencher Hydrafusion Intense Curl Cream
Tight curls are at their best when they're uber-hydrated. Your curls will love getting drenched with Ouidad's styling cream. It's enriched with milk thistle and sweet almond extract to smooth and define curls.
Ouidad | $26
-
4. Fine Hair: Bumble And Bumble Don't Blow It Fine (H)air Styler
Put down the blow-dryer, this featherweight cream helps fine hair get bodied without damaging it with heat tools. Work it through towel-dried hair and scrunch or twist strands for added movement and bounce.
Bumble and Bumble | $31
-
5. Thick Hair: IGK Sunday Funday Texture Foam
When you have a lot of hair, things can get out of control real quick. Work IGK's foam through damp strands for a natural air-dried finish that has hold. The extra grit adds texture whille simultaneously preventing hair from being unruly.
IGK | $29
-
6. Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Hydrate Air Dry Cream
It doesn't matter if you have a single-process dye job or highlights, color-treated hair leans on the dry side. Thanks to moisturizing coconut oil and sunflower seed extract, this styler hydrates and protects hair color while making your air-dried hair look flawless.
Pureology | $28