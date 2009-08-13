THE LOOK Rolled sides with long loose waves

HOW-TO Hairstylist Helena Faccenda did loose curls around Klum's head with a 2.5-inch iron. Then she blow-dried the curls to create a very soft wave. She parted the hair in the middle, then rolled one side back, gathering hair as she twisted and clipped that while she twisted the other side. She pulled both sides together and secured the hair with a clear mini elastic. Faccenda finished with a light misting of hairspray.

INSIDER TRICK This is the perfect day-to-night look. "You don't need hair tools," says Faccenda. In the morning, curl the hair and then for the evening, do the twists.

BUY ONLINE NOW L’Oreal Vive Pro Glossy Style Non Aerosol Hairspray, $4.99; Ulta.com



Try on Heidi's hair now!