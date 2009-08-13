Aug 11, 2015 @ 6:45 PM
Our Favorite Beachy Waves
-
1. Reese Witherspoon
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Witherspoon opted for touchable layers with a soft wave.
Try on Reese Witehrspoon's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Jessica Alba
WHEN: The Swarovski Elements Dinner in Hollywood
WHY IT WORKS: Alba gave her long bob a more relaxed vibe with side-swept tousled waves.
Try on Jessica Alba's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
3. Rachel Zoe
WHEN: The 25th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
WHY IT WORKS: Not too messy, but not too structured. Zoe's tousled waves are red carpet-ready with just enough definition.
Try on Rachel Zoe's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
4. Julia Roberts
THE LOOK Soft Spiral Waves
HOW-TO Stylist Serge Normant coated Roberts's locks from root to tip with volumizer and blew dry with a round brush for a "polished base." Then, using a medium-sized curling iron, he wrapped small sections around the barrel to create the soft, natural looking spirals.
INSIDER TRICK "Use a shining texturizer to give waves separation," said Normant.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Luxurious Volume Lavish Lift Root Booster , $6; ulta.com.
Try on Julia Roberts' hair now!
-
5. Sandra Oh
THE LOOK Glamorous yet playful waves
HOW-TO To accentuate Oh’s naturally wavy hair, stylist Jenny Cho applied KMS California Curl Up Curling Balm and diffused the hair until it was dry. After misting with a sheer hairspray, she curled random pieces of the hair with a 1 u-inch curling iron to control the direction of the waves.
INSIDER TRICK Combine a lightweight hair oil and molding cream. "I mixed them by rubbing my hands together, then raked my fingers through the hair to break up any too perfect curls," says Cho.
BUY ONLINE NOW KMS California Curl Up Curling Balm, $19; drugstore.com.
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
6. Jennifer Aniston
THE LOOK Relaxed, piecey texture
HOW-TO Add volumizer to the roots of wet hair. Put hair in Velcro rollers, rolling up to your chin, and let dry. Gently remove curlers and secure the waves with a light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK To get Jennifer's cut, Todd Allen of Orange Salon in Dallas recommends having layers cut starting at the tip of the nose.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Tonucia, $22; metrobeauty.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
7. Kate Hudson
THE LOOK Wavy layers
HOW-TO Wrap sections of air-dried hair around a 1 ½-inch curling iron, holding each section for 15 seconds. Rub a shine serum between palms of your hands and lightly lift waves to your head, but avoid "scrunching", which can crush the wave.
INSIDER TRICK Skip stiffening products when going for this natural beach wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Clinique Healthy Shine Serum, $15.50; cosmeticmall.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
8. Gisele Bundchen
THE LOOK Very long, loose spirals
HOW-TO Apply mousse to wet hair and blow-dry. Dry straight hair with the head upside down until hair is half-way dry, then finish drying with a large round brush, says stylist Elvin Arvelo. Dry wavy or curly hair with head upright, using a large round brush. Starting at eye level, wrap sections of hair vertically around a curling iron and hold for ten seconds. Set with a light misting of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Small sections of hair allow stronger curls, while bigger sections will result in softer waves," says Arvelo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tresemme Flawless Curls European Curl Enhancing Mousse, $4.35; www.drugstore.com
Try on Gisele's hair now!
-
9. Gwyneth Paltrow
THE LOOK Long layers with bend
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair straight, then make a jagged part. With a two-inch curling iron, curl sections up to the chin (going all the way to the scalp will result in a tight curl).
INSIDER TRICK Try a more playful jagged part to emphasize the easy feel of the style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hot Tools Two-inch Jumbo Curling Iron, $29.50; ballbeauty.com.
Try on Gwyneth's hair now!
-
10. Long Layers
THE LOOK Big spiraled waves
HOW-TO Wash and blow-dry hair to create a clean, subtle bounce. Section hair into three-inch pieces and wrap them around a curling iron. Finish by running fingers through hair to turn ringlets into loose waves.
INSIDER TRICK If you have naturally curly hair like Julia Roberts, opt for long layers. "Waves have a tendency to tighten into curls in the humidity, but longer, heavier strands help them stay loose and flowy," says celebrity hairstylist Patrick Melville.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Pro Ever Twirl Curling Iron, $89; Sephora.com
-
11. Ashlee Simpson
THE LOOK Crisp, tumbling waves
HOW-TO Add a dab of styling mousse to damp hair and scrunch, but let hair air dry. Blow-dry bangs with a flat brush-a misting of a light styling spray will keep them from looking puffy, and lock them in place.
INSIDER TRICK A side part makes a big nose look smaller, according to stylist Eva Scrivo.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kenra Light Hold Styling Spray, $14.00; cosmeticmall.com.
-
12. Jessica Szohr
THE LOOK Soft waves with root volume
HOW-TO Use a flat brush while blow-drying hair. Then twist sections around a one-inch curling iron from the chin down. Finish with light hairspray to prevent flatness around the crown.
INSIDER TRICK Hairstylist Jennifer Johnson recommends Kerastase Double-force spray with a down-do like this. "Use something heavier for an updo," she says.
BUY ONLINE NOW Double Force Hairspray, Kerastase, $34; at kerastase.com
Try on Jessica's hair now!
-
13. Maria Menounos
THE LOOK Long subtle waves
HOW-TO Run mousse through wet hair, then blow-dry with a round brush. Put in 1½-inch Velcro rollers and allow to set. Remove curlers and apply hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK If any pieces don't have enough curl, go over them with a one-inch curling iron.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velcro Salon Rollers, $5; amazon.com.
Try on Maria's hair now!
-
14. Christina Milian
THE LOOK Thick, bouncy waves
HOW-TO Air-dry hair and once it's almost completely dry, blowout with a round brush. Curl sections with a one-inch iron and hold for 15 seconds to lock in the wave.
INSIDER TRICK Prevent tips from drying out by applying a silicone-based serum on the ends.
BUY ONLINE NOW BioInfusion Smoothing Serum, $15; walgreens.com.
Try on Christina's hair now!
-
15. Shakira
THE LOOK Long loose curls
HOW-TO Stylist Joaquin Hortal suggests starting by spritzing a curl-activating spray on damp hair and letting it air-dry. "Use alternating sizes of curling irons to prevent uniform-looking curls," says Hortal. Place the curling iron at the base of the hair and twist up, stopping three inches from the root. Flip head over and gently run fingers through hair to separate curls.
INSIDER TRICK Allow hair to air dry for best results. If you are in a time crunch, use a quick-drying hair towel to speed up the process while fighting frizz.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curlisto Shaping Spray, $20; www.naturallycurly.com.
Try on Shakira's hair now!
-
16. Drew Barrymore
THE LOOK Voluminous waves
HOW-TO Flip head upside down and apply sculpting lotion to wet hair. Flip head back up and let hair air-dry. Part hair and curl small sections with an iron in a haphazard direction. Hold a few seconds and let free. Flip hair to opposite side before going out.
INSIDER TRICK Set with a dry powdery hairspray like Sebastian Shaper, says stylist River Lloyd. "It looks more natural and not shellacked."
BUY ONLINE NOW Sebastian Shaper Plus Hairspray, $15; drugstore.com.
Try on Drew's hair now!
-
17. Jennifer Garner
THE LOOK Full waves and center part
HOW-TO Blow-dry with a diffuser to get a good base. Wrap hair around a half-inch curling iron, says stylist Gary Howse. "When finished curling, flip head over and shake out," he says. Then part hair in the middle and pinch a section of hair at the temple and hold back with a bobby pin. Repeat on the opposite side.
INSIDER TRICK Wrapping hair around the curling iron, rather than rolling it up in the barrel, creates the wavy look, says Manuel.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI Nano Weight Pro 1900 Turbo, $195; fhiusa.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
18. Heidi Klum
THE LOOK Rolled sides with long loose waves
HOW-TO Hairstylist Helena Faccenda did loose curls around Klum's head with a 2.5-inch iron. Then she blow-dried the curls to create a very soft wave. She parted the hair in the middle, then rolled one side back, gathering hair as she twisted and clipped that while she twisted the other side. She pulled both sides together and secured the hair with a clear mini elastic. Faccenda finished with a light misting of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This is the perfect day-to-night look. "You don't need hair tools," says Faccenda. In the morning, curl the hair and then for the evening, do the twists.
BUY ONLINE NOW L’Oreal Vive Pro Glossy Style Non Aerosol Hairspray, $4.99; Ulta.com
Try on Heidi's hair now!
1 of 18
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Witherspoon opted for touchable layers with a soft wave.
Try on Reese Witehrspoon's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Aug 4, 2015 @ 3:30 PM
Here's Exactly How Often You Should Deep Condition Your Strands
May 29, 2015 @ 2:45 PM