How to Grow Out Your Bangs Without Completely Hating Your Hair

If you're under the impression that getting regular trims is what makes having bangs such a big commitment, just wait until you suddenly find yourself over them.
Deciding it's time to move on is the easy part. The struggle is getting through the four or five months it actually takes for your bangs to fully grow out. TRESemmé Global Stylist, Justine Marjan confirms that this time can be a dark period for your hair. "It’s so hard to grow out your bangs because they’re constantly changing where they frame the face as they grow and not every length is flattering," she says. "It’s hard to have the patience to let them catch up with the rest of the hair so you have to be creative with styling to have them blend."
She says that one of the biggest myths about growing out your bangs is that you shouldn't touch them in all. In fact, the truth is the total opposite. "It’s super unflattering when a blunt bang grows out if weight isn’t taken out and if it isn’t slightly shorter in the center so that they can frame the face," she explains.
Since support groups for growing out your bangs don't currently exist, we're to help. We turned to Marjan for her tips on how to avoid every awkward grow-out stage.
1. Stage One: A Couple Weeks In
The first few weeks of growing out your bangs will be the bleakest. Your hair is constantly poking you in the eyes, and every day that you don't grab scissors and cut them yourself is worthy rewarding yourself with a pint of Halo Top.
Marjan recommends training your bangs so into a curtain shape during this initial stage. Start by applying a bit of gel to your roots where the front of the hairline is when your hair is damp, and blow dry it with a small round brush. "Use the nozzle on the dryer to direct the hair forward onto the forehead, then use the round brush to direct the middle and ends of the hair back so they create a curtain that opens and frames the face," she says.
For extra hold that isn't crunchy or sticky, finish by spritzing your fringe with a lightweight hairspray like TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hairspray Hold Level 4: Extend ($5; target.com).
2. Stage Two: A Month or So In
Take advantage of the current vintage hair accessory trend when you're a month or so in. At this point your bangs have probably grown out to an in-between length that's too long to wear down, but too short to tuck behind your ears. Marjan suggests embracing '90s hair accessories like bobby pins, clips, and headbands by using them to pin and tuck bangs away in style like Alexa Chung.
3. Stage Three: Two or So Months In
Congrats! You're halfway there, but the struggle isn't completely over. Marjan suggests asking your stylist to trim your hair to blend into your bangs once you hit this stage. "Think face framing layers to open up the face and thin out the ends of the bangs so they feather off the face," she explains. "You can ask your stylist to use a razor around the face for a super soft finish."
When you're styling your hair, Marjan says to think "fluffy French girl texture." Start by spritzing your hair with a texture-boosting hairspray like TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hairspray Hold Level 1: Texture ($5; target.com) and place no-crease clips around the front to set the hair in a wave pattern. "Either let the hair set like this for 20 minutes or apply heat to it with the ghd Air Blow Dryer ($199; sephora.com). Finish by removing the clips and scrunch in more hairspray," she says.
4. Stage Four: Three Months and Beyond
"When your bangs are almost grown out, blend them into the hair by taking your hair length up and layering around the face," Marjan says. "If you are attached to length and don’t want to take it up, try Hidden Crown Hair clip in extensions to blend the front pieces."
The pro recommends using hair spray, clips, and a blow dryer the same way you did throughout your time in stage three to create a wave pattern in your hair and leave the ends straight.