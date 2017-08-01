Find the Best Bangs for Your Face Shape

There are few hairstyles as polarizing as bangs. If you’ve ever considered getting bangs, you’ve probably texted “Should I get bangs?” to all of the contacts you have saved in your iPhone. Along with the commitment of styling and getting regular trims, what makes bangs difficult is that there’s so many variations of the style. Not all bangs are created equal, and it’s hard to know which ones will best flatter your face shape.
That’s where our handy guide comes in: We turned to celebrity hairstylists for their tips on choosing the best bangs for your face shape. If you’re ready to take the plunge and finally let your stylist cut you a fresh set of fringe.
Keep scrolling to see what celebrity bangs are the most flattering for your face shape.
VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty
1. Rihanna: Square Face
Rihanna’s long, eye-grazing bangs that are tapered on the sides add a soft element to square face shapes. When you’re at the salon, ask your stylist to snip them just below the brows, leaving the heaviest pieces on the sides so they don’t mask your eyes. The center strands can be feathery as a little forehead peeking through is ideal. “Heavy bangs like this need to hit the right place, otherwise, they can easily overwhelm your face,” stylist Andy LeCompte previously told InStyle.
2. Taylor Swift: Round Face
LeCompte says that gently arching fringe will compliment soft, feminine features. Since bangs can make circular faces appear even fuller, the right shape is key. Request a graphic, curved shape that will flatter your bone structure. Thick bangs rather than wispy versions will make more of an impact.
3. Reese Witherspoon: Heart-Shaped Face
"A heart-shaped face can be a little top heavy. Sideswept bangs have a balancing effect and draw the attention down and towards the eyes," LeCompte previously told InStyle. Your ideal shape is layered, feathered bangs where the shortest pieces hit the arch of your eyebrows, and the longest meet the outer corner of your eyes.
4. Dakota Johnson: Oval Face
Good news for oval face shapes: nearly every type of fringe is flattering on you. That being said, airy, pin-straight ones will accentuate the prettiest parts of your face without feeling bulky. "Ask for bangs that hit between the brow and the eyelash and are longer on the edges," Johnson’s stylist Mark Townsend previously told InStyle. "That way, you can wear them swept aside or straight with a middle part."
5. Emma Stone: Small Forehead
LeCompte says that a sloping, asymmetrical fringe will make a short forehead appear stronger and more pronounced. To elongate your brow, ask your stylist to cut your bangs on a steep, swooping angle that blends into cheek-skimming layers. Although this style requires a deep side-part, it’s flattering for a number of face shapes.
6. Kerry Washington: High Forehead
Swingy bangs have a double-effect. The style’s thickness conceals the forehead, while the gradual angle opens up and widens the face. "Heavy sideswept bangs that start in the center of the forehead and taper diagonally to a cheek-grazing length," LeCompte previously told InStyle. It’s ok that these bangs start beyond your natural hairline. They’re substantial and need a good anchor.