THE LOOK Sharp-edged bob

HOW-TO Ask your stylist for a bob that’s even in length around the entire head, says stylist Jonathan Garcia of Las Vegas’s Ritual Salon amp Spa. “Communicate that you want a square chin-length bob with a full bang that goes to the brow when dry. Do not cut the bangs when wet, as they will shrink when dried and may be shorter than you would like. Also, ask that the stylist to use a razor on the ends to frame the face and add a bit of edginess,” says Garcia.

INSIDER TRICK Says Garcia, “Stay away from silicone-based polishes because you want a more dry look,” as opposed to something too greasy.



