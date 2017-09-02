The Best Celebrity Long Hairstyles with Bangs to Copy Now

Full, blunt bangs or a swooping side-fringe can be a total game-changer when you're looking to update your hairstyle. If you have long strands that you don't want to part with, bangs are the perfect option that will completely transform your look without having to lose any of length.

"It's a classic look that's synonymous with the 'French girl bang' that has been made iconic by such French woman as Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou Doillon, and Carloline De Maigret," says hairstylist Juan Carlos Maciques. "It's stylish and chic."

Agreed. If you're ready to take the plunge and get bangs, Maciques says to opt for a "longer, slightly angled down at either end" because it's the most flattering. "Short, choppy bangs throw off the proportion ratio," he explains. Need a visual? Think Dakota Johnson's piece-y, tapered fringe.

If you have an oblong face shape, the stylist recommends blending a few face-framing pieces that are connected to the bang to soften the look. For rounder face spaces, Macqiues suggests the opposite. "Disconnect the bangs from the rest of the hair for a more graphic effect," he says.

As for the side-swept bangs, the stylist says to think Brigitte Bardot so that the look is less harsh, and you have more to play with in terms of styling options.

Keep scrolling for seven different ways your favorite celebs with long hair have added bangs to their styles.

