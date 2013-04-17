Oct 5, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
The Best Celebrity Bangs
-
1. Penelope Cruz
The actress sports thick, side-swept bangs to complement her super long, textured strands.
-
2. Sandra Bullock
The stunning actress recently added some layered brow-skimming fringe to her dark brown locks.
-
3. Kerry Washington
The Scandal star has always been a source of hair inspiration—especially with her new airy fringe for fall.
-
4. Dakota Johnson
The Fifty Shades of Grey star always makes a statement with her signature thin, wispy bangs that pair so effortlessly with her wavy lob.
-
5. Ciara
The singer’s brow-skimming bands serve as the perfect complement to her dark strands.
-
6. Ellie Kemper
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress sports some airy fringe to complement her stylish lob.
-
7. Beyoncé
If anyone can own a beauty risk, it's definitely Beyoncé. The singer took her brow-skimming fringe to new heights with a set of baby bangs.
-
8. Alexa ChungShortly after getting her chop, Chung posted a pic of her bangs inspiration, Jean Shrimpton, to Instagram.
-
9. Chrissy TeigenThe model made a statement with faux fringe at the Billboard Music Awards.
-
10. Catherine Zeta-JonesCatherine Zeta-Jones added layered fringe to her trademark brunette strands.
-
11. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes updated her shoulder-skimming length with a fresh set of bangs.
-
12. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria switched up her mane with long, brow-skimming fringe.
-
13. Reese WitherspoonNo stranger to fringe benefits, Reese Witherspoon's signature wispy style is a low-maintenance option for beginners.
-
14. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad highlights her eyes with face-framing fringe.
-
15. Anne HathawayShort-haired ladies, take note! The longer pieces of Anne Hathaway's pixie minimize the dreaded growing-out period.
-
16. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz gave her long bangs a deep side part.
-
17. Michelle ObamaThe First Lady added airy fringe to her trademark bob.
-
18. Zooey DeschanelDeschanel is the unproclaimed queen of bang hairstyles, and her current length allows her to wear them blunt or pushed to the side.
-
19. Taylor SwiftHeavy bangs like Taylor Swift's are great for balancing long layers or concealing forehead space.
-
20. Sophia BushSophia Bush's rounded bangs are longer on the sides, and hit slightly above the brow in the center.
-
21. Penelope CruzMake sure to keep your brows groomed if you go for a look similar to Penelope Cruz's, as the length calls attention to your arches.
-
22. Naomi CampbellSupermodel extraordinaire Naomi Campbell mirrored the sleek texture of her layers with smooth fringe.
-
23. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard's baby bangs pack a slight edge with their choppy, varied length.
-
24. Lea MicheleThe Glee songstress offset her long ombre strands with a set of blunt bangs that hit all the right notes.
-
25. Krysten RitterEven if you Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23, there's no denying that Krysten Ritter's bangs are flawless.
-
26. Kim KardashianEven in a ponytail, Kim Kardashian's fringe makes the otherwise laid-back style appear more polished.
-
27. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington's style was accented with ribbons of caramel highlights.
-
28. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland's long bangs and shiny layers proved to be just as showstopping as her catchy hits.
-
29. Jessica BielJessica Biel's brunette bangs added edgy contrast to her pale ombre highlights.
-
30. Carrie UnderwoodWorn with tousled curls, Carrie Underwood's wispy bangs held a carefree feel.
-
31. Christina HendricksA far cry from the perfectly-coiffed updos she sports on Mad Men, Hendricks wore her strands in loose curls, topped off by modern layered fringe.
-
32. Jennifer LawrenceThanks to the longer length of Jennifer Lawrence's airy fringe, they can be worn blunt, pushed to the side, or even swept back entirely.
-
33. Jennifer HudsonJennifer Hudson's smooth bangs were accented by her soft, touchable curls.
-
34. Freida PintoWork an anti-frizz cream through damp hair before blowing out your bangs to give your style a weather-proof barrier and a shiny finish like Freida Pinto's.
-
35. Emma StoneUsually one to sport tousled, wavy looks, Emma Stone showed us a polished side with her perfect blowout and sleek bangs.
-
36. Carly Rae JepsenShe may have dominated the music charts with her breakout single "Call Me Maybe," but we're calling Carly Rae Jepsen's angled bangs just plain gorgeous.
-
37. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung's wispy fringe added the finishing touch to her boho-chic waves.
Penelope Cruz
The actress sports thick, side-swept bangs to complement her super long, textured strands.
