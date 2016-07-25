Ariana Grande Updated Her Signature Pony with Bangs

Ariana Grande is super loyal to her signature ponytail and we're totally cool with that because a) it's Ari and b) ponytails might be the best thing to ever happen to hair. But when our girl makes any change to her mane whatsoever, no matter how temporary, we become slightly obsessed.

Case in point: The singer just debuted bangs. Yes, people, bangs!

The fringe looks amazing on Grande, who tried the look out in clip-in form in June. Between this and her Pokemon Go 'grams, we're not entirely sure what we're more excited about.

Only time will tell how long Grande decides to keep her new look, but for now we'll revel in the change.