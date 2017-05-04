4 Things to Do Before Getting Bangs

Much like my feelings on fringed denim, my affection for bangs spikes and plummets with the wind. I just adore bangs–until I get them. And then I hate them. I’ve raised the scissors approximately 107 times, threatening to give myself the full Deschanel, only to put them back in the drawer. What if I can’t pull them off? What if I get sick of them after five minutes? Such questions prompted me to poll some stylists and get their advice. Now we can all finally decide if we’re meant to have bangs and move on with our lives.

1. Ask yourself, ‘Am I low maintenance?’

Be honest. If the answer is yes, step away from the scissors. For you, a life with bangs means a life spent looking for the next bobby pin. Bangs need maintenance–think a trim every few weeks–to keep them looking chic, not shaggy.

2. Assess your cowlicks

If you have one, talk to your stylist to figure out if it’s going to derail your new look. “It can be a serious issue when it comes to styling,” says hair pro Rossano Ferretti.

3. Buy some false fringe

Pull a Kendall Jenner and get some bangs for one night only. “You can find clip-in sets at most beauty supply stores,” says Andrew Fitzsimons, brand ambassador and lead stylist for Alterna Haircare. “Try out different lengths and shapes to see which works best for you.” Just think of the Instagram opps!

4. Beef up your beauty arsenal

Before you get frustrated by how quickly your bangs look greasy (thanks to their perch on your forehead), stock up on dry shampoo, like Alterna Carviar Sheer Dry Shampoo ($26, nordstrom.com).

Once you make the chop you can deposit the powder at the roots and massage it in with your fingers as needed (use a blow dryer, or even the hand dryer in your office bathroom, to get rid of any residue).