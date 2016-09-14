10 Celebrity Styles that'll Make You Want Bangs This Fall

“Should I get bangs?” is one hair question we’ve asked ourselves and annoyed our friends with too many times to count. If you’ve yet to commit to a set of fringe, fall is no better time to finally let your stylist get scissor happy. Summer’s humidity (also known bangs biggest nemesis) has passed, and this season’s crisp temperatures are optimal for perfecting how to exactly style new fringe. Whether you long for blunt bangs, or brow-skimming strands, the cut is guaranteed to make a dramatic touch that will completely change your current style whether it’s a chic bob or lived in layers. Ready to make the cut? Look no further than the following 10 celebrity bang styles you’re guaranteed to want right now.
-
1. Ciara
A full fringe with longer sides like Ciara's cut, are a flattering way to frame your face.
-
2. Dakota Johnson
Bangs have become Dakota's signature and a style everyone wants to steal for good reason. A longer fringe like the 50 Shades Darker star's is an easy, versitle option that can also be swept to the side as they grow out.
-
3. Kendall Jenner
A few cheek-grazing, piecey strands are the perfect gateway into bangs. Not only does this style of fringe look great when you're wearing your hair down, it also adds a little something extra to top-knots like Kendall's messy bun.
-
4. Gigi Hadid
They may have been faux, but that doesn't make the choppy fringe that Gigi rocked at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards any less desirable. To keep bangs like Gigi's under control, prep hair with a smoothing cream such as Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream ($37; sephora.com) before blow-drying.
-
5. Ariana Grande
What to do when you have a signature hairstyle on-lock like Ariana, but need to give it an update? Get bangs of course! The singer refreshed her high pony with a full set of fringe as seen on the 2016 MTV VMAs red carpet.
-
6. Hailey Baldwin
A few wispy pieces like Hailey's are a foolproof way to draw attention up so the focus is on your gorgeous eyes.
-
7. Karlie Kloss
The addition of a full set of bangs will add extra oomph to your cut. Once you make the commitment to fringe like Karlie's recent cut, dry shampoo will instantly become your holy grail beauty product. Spray a touch of L'Oreal Paris Blow Dry It Blow out Longwear Spray ($5; ulta.com) onto bangs and brush it out with your fingers to keep second day hair fresh.
-
8. Taylor Swift
Taylor's side-swept bangs are one set of fringe that will never go out of style. If you're dying to try bangs but want minimum upkeep, these layered bangs will flow into the rest of your hair and grow out seamlessly.
-
9. Rihanna
There's no better way to make a bob haircut feel new again like RiRi's brow-skimming bangs. For an easy effortless texture like the singer's, work a texturizing cream like IGK Hair Sunday Funday Texture Foam ($29; sephora.com) through damp strands and let them air-dry.
-
10. Kerry Washington
Kerry's soft, peekabo bangs will balance a heart-shaped face with smaller features. Consider your fall haircut sorted.