Oct 5, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Bangs
-
1. Zooey Deschanel
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Long, lash-skimming bangs give Deschanel's voluminous layers a retro feel.
Try on Zooey Deschanel's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Felicity Jones
WHEN: A Bvlgari party in Los Angeles
WHY IT WORKS: Jones's blunt fringe is offset by soft, wispy layers.
Try on Felicity Jones's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
3. Olivia Wilde
WHEN The 2011 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS The inspiration: "Chic French girl," says Wilde's Kératase stylist Terry Millet. The actress looked trés bien with textured locks that Millet created by applying mousse to her wet strands before blowing them out with his hands (using a round brush only at the ends). A quick application of serum finished the style.
-
4. Kerry Washington
WHEN The 2011 Sundance Film Festival
WHY IT WORKS Though she often wears them sideswept, Washington's versatile bangs look just as chic grazing her eyebrows.
-
5. Nicole Richie
THE LOOK Eyelash-grazing bangs
HOW-TO Snip the fringe just below the brows, leaving the heaviest pieces on the sides so they don't mask the eyes. Feather the center strands so a bit of forehead peeks through.
INSIDER TRICK "Bangs like this need to hit the right place, otherwise they can easily overwhelm your face," says stylist Andy LeCompte.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
6. Naomi Watts
THE LOOK '60s-inspired bob
HOW-TO Cut bangs blunt and texturize around the bridge of the nose "so they're lighter around the face," says stylist Robert Vetica. Blow-dry hair straight and mist with shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK Fine hair like Watts?s tangles easily but can?t handle heavy conditioner, so Vetica applied Morroccanoil Light to her damp strands. "Argan-infused oil makes hair easier to comb and eliminates flyaways," says the stylist.
BUY ONLINE NOW Moroccanoil Light Treatment, $40; moroccanoil.com for salons.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
7. Lea Michele
THE LOOK Eyelash-grazing bangs
HOW-TO Lea Michele's stylist Mark Townsend began by adding mousse to her damp hair. He blow-dried her strands with a large round brush, but used a flat brush on her fringe-avoid "puffy '80s bangs." He rubbed frizz control cream into his hands and raked his fingers through her locks to distribute the product and give her hair texture and shine.
INSIDER TRICK Adjust the fringe to make sure the length is right for you. "They can lay straight across or be side-swept," says Townsend. "Ask for long layers throughout and face-framing layers starting at the chin."
BUY ONLINE NOW Dove Frizz Control Taming Cream, $4.75; at drugstore.com.
Try on Lea's hair now!
-
8. Eva Mendes
THE LOOK Swinging, shiny hair
HOW-TO For Eva Mendes's sexy strands, hairstylist Giannandrea blow-dried her locks with a large round brush. Leaving the bangs for last, he set her strands in medium Velcro rollers and misted it with hairspray. After removing the curlers, Giannandrea lightly brushed the style, back-combing at the crown for more volume while separating the bangs with his fingers.
INSIDER TRICK Don't rush! "The longer the hair stays in the rollers, the better," says Giannandrea.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Popular mix brush, $151; at neimanmarcus.com.
Try on Eva's hair now!
-
9. Hayden Panettiere
THE LOOK Face-framing Bangs
WHY IT WORKS Tresemme stylist Craig Gangi, who has worked with the star, likes this look because "it brings the focus to her beautiful eyes." Ask a stylist to trim your bangs below the eyebrows and texture the ends. "This will allow the bangs to look like they are freshly cut;mits a softer, more grown-out look," Gangi says. Panettiere's locks are also kissed with golden blonde highlights that "lighten-up around her face as to brighten her skin," he says.
-
10. Ali Larter
THE LOOK Sleek, silky strands
HOW-TO For this carefree and super-flirty look, L.A. stylist Harry Josh prepped towel-dried hair with a detangling spray, then blow-dried in sections using a natural-bristle paddle brush. "Switch to a round brush for the bangs," Josh says. "It helps create that sexy curve."
INSIDER TRICK If hair tends to be frizzy, apply a styling crème all over ends to smooth flyaways.
BUY ONLINE NOW John Frieda Root Awakening Detangling Spray, $7, drugstore.com.
Try Ali's hair on now!
-
11. Selena Gomez
THE LOOK Mid-eye bangs
HOW-TO “To style, towel dry and apply straightening serum,” says Las Vegas based stylist Jonathan Garcia. “Then dry the hair with a paddle brush to get the straight look.”
INSIDER TRICK Selena’s bangs hit at the eye-“When requesting this cut, point with your finger where you would the bangs to rest when dry,” says Garcia.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jonathan Product Create Straight, Straightening Serum, $26; Drugstore.com
Try on Selena's hair now!
-
12. Camilla Belle
THE LOOK Long eye-skimming bangs
HOW-TO “After you wash and thoroughly rinse the hair, gently towel-dry it to remove excess water, warm a small amount of hair polish in the palms of your hands and apply,” says styliyst David Babaii. Blow-dry using a large round brush. “It doesn’t need to be perfectly straight at this point,” says Babaii, who says to finish by flat ironing the hair (and bangs) and applying another light coat of polish.
INSIDER TRICK “Warming the polish in your palms boosts its ability to seal the cuticle, while repairing and strengthening each strand-and adds mega-shine,” says Babaii.
BUY ONLINE NOW David Babaii for Wild Aid Hair Polish, $15; db4wildaid.com.
Try on Camilla's hair now!
-
13. Katie Holmes
THE LOOK Flapper bob with wide fringe
HOW-TO Ask your stylist for a wide bang that will flatter your features. "Katie's bangs have been cut wide enough on either side of her face so as not to cover her strong features," says Burton Machen, stylist and co-owner of Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills. "Smooth texture is key to achieve this style," he adds. For a sleekness like Katie's, try an ionic ceramic flat iron, which cause less damage to hair than other irons.
INSIDER TRICK "This style looks best on people with round face shapes because it can draw away from the roundness," says Machen.
BUY ONLINE NOW Ceramic Styling Iron, FHI, $105; blissworld.com.
Try on Katie's hair now!
-
14. Naomi Campbell
THE LOOK Thick blunt bangs
HOW-TO Have your hairdresser cut bangs from the top of the head, with a radial part, where hair falls from the top of the head evenly. Use shampoo, conditioner and styling cream designed to aid in straightening, and finish with a shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK These bangs are very heavy and look best on women with no natural wave.
BUY ONLINE NOW Philip B Shin Shine, $26; philipb.com.
Try on Naomi's hair now!
-
15. Heidi Klum
THE LOOK Eye-skimming bangs
HOW-TO Klum's stylist Helena Faccenda recommends blow-drying hair with a round brush until almost done and then finish with a flat Mason Pearson brush. She recommends smoothing the look with a HAI ceramic flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK "Never put the blow dryer and brush underneath the bangs," says Faccenda. "Blow them straight down or you'll wind up creating a round bang."
BUY ONLINE NOW HAI elite Nano xT 1” Flat Iron, $249.95; BeautyChoice.com
Try on Heidi's hair now!
-
16. Cameron Diaz
THE LOOK Multiple layers with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Spritz thickening spray onto wet hair and dry with a paddle brush, pulling the bangs from the part toward the ear. Lightly smooth over hair with a shine serum.
INSIDER TIP "Typically layers look best in long hair," says stylist Eva Scrivo. "They help add definition to the bone structure," especially with a round face like Diaz's.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble and bumble Thickening Hairspray, $25; Bumbleandbumble.com
Try on Cameron's hair now!
-
17. Jada Pinkett Smith
THE LOOK Sleek shiny bangs
HOW-TO Carla Gentry, who created Pinkett Smith's style, blew the hair dry with a flat brush and flatironed 1/4-inch sections from root to tip. She finish with a light glossing spray.
INSIDER TRICK "A round brush will give this look too much volume, while a flat brush takes out just enough of the bounce," Gentry explains.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Futerer Extreme Shine Gloss Spray, $23; drugstore.com.
Try on Jada's hair now!
-
18. Michelle Monaghan
THE LOOK Straight, glossy bangs
HOW-TO Start by combing a shine serum through damp hair, says stylist Edward Tricomi. Then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush, pulling bangs down for a less voluminous look. Finish with a shine product.
INSIDER TRICK "Using a paddle brash will help evenly distribute shine, without dulling the hair down when blow-drying it," says Tricomi.
BUY ONLINE NOW Shine Pomade, Davines, $28; drugstore.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
19. Jessica Biel
THE LOOK Side-swept, heavy bangs
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair on a side part using the dryer to sweep bangs to the side, too. Next, go around the head with a large barrel curling iron, twisting 4-inch sections. (Only curl bangs for a few seconds.) Finally, run fingers through, and shape to create a bend rather than a curl. Fix with a holding spray.
INSIDER TRICK Back combing the hair at the crown gives this style a glamorous feel.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble and bumble Holding Spray, $19; Bumbleandbumble.com
-
20. Nicole Richie
THE LOOK Long sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Says stylist Eva Scrivo: "Blow-dry the bang before the rest of your hair so it doesn't have a chance to have a mind of its own." Use a flat brush and pull bangs toward the ear while pointing the dryer down over the hair.
INSIDER TRICK Have your hairstylist cut the bangs starting at the side part, just above the eyebrow, down in a swooping shape that reaches the lower part of the ear.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mason Pearson Pocket Size Brush, $57.50; blissworld.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
21. Jessica Alba
THE LOOK Long and full with sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Apply a light leave-in conditioner onto wet hair, then blow-dry with a two-inch round brush. When dry, put hair in large-barrel curlers and let set while you do your makeup. Remove curlers and lightly work a little shine serum all over the hair with your hands.
INSIDER TRICK When applying the shine serum, apply it to your palms and then softly brush them over the hair to maintain the shape.
BUY ONLINE NOW Alterna Classic Spray Leave In Conditioner, $14.10; goddess-within.com.
Try on straight hair now!
-
22. Heidi Klum
THE LOOK Shoulder-grazing
HOW-TO Frederic Fekkai stylist Michel Aleman cut this “lob” (long bob) on Klum. Style it by blow-drying hair with a large round brush, rolling the ends under slightly.
INSIDER TRICK Aleman used Fekkai Coiff wax to keep flyaways at bay and give the look a smooth, sleek finish.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai Coiff Nonchalant wax, $23; dillards.com.
Try on Heidi's hair now!
-
23. Zooey Deschanel
THE LOOK Long straight hair with thick bangs
HOW-TO Blow-dry the bangs first, "holding the dryer above your hair so the hair lays flat on the forehead," says stylist Mario Russo. Then use a round brush to straighten hair while drying, slightly rounding out at the ends.
INSIDER TRICK Avoid a round brush on the bangs. "It will create a big puffy bang," says Russo. "Instead try a vent brush or comb."
BUY ONLINE NOW Hyflex vent hairbrush, Denman, $9; cosmeticsolutions.com.
Try on Zooey's hair now!
-
24. Jennifer Garner
THE LOOK Sideswept bangs
HOW-TO A square face mandates that bangs be cut with soft angles to balance out the shape. Style with a medium-round brush to define layers and finish with a flat iron on any unruly pieces. Tame ends with a serum rubbed lightly between the palms and smoothed over.
INSIDER TRICK If hair doesn't stay behind the ear, secure it with a bobby pin that matches your
hair color.
BUY ONLINE NOW Buy Online Now: Kerastase Serum Nutri-Sculpt, $41; diamondbeauty.com.
Try on bangs now!
-
25. Nicole Richie
THE LOOK Below-the-chin sleek bob
HOW-TO N.Y.C. salon owner Francky L'Official says to start by applying a dime-sized amount of anti-frizz serum to damp hair. Blow-dry hair in sections with a large round brush, pulling straight down and curling under on the ends. Apply a drop of shine serum for a glossy finish.
INSIDER TRICK "Avoid using excess product on bangs as they tend to get oily faster," says L'Official.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Nutritive Serum Oleo-Relax, $39; amazon.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
1 of 25
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
Zooey Deschanel
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Long, lash-skimming bangs give Deschanel's voluminous layers a retro feel.
Try on Zooey Deschanel's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Sep 2, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
The Best Celebrity Long Hairstyles with Bangs to Copy Now
Aug 1, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
Find the Best Bangs for Your Face Shape
May 4, 2017 @ 6:45 PM
4 Things to Do Before Getting Bangs
Jan 5, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
Fixing Your Bangs After a Hat Hair Disaster Is Shockingly Easy
Dec 14, 2016 @ 9:30 AM
Lea Michele's New Haircut Is an Oldie but Goodie
Dec 6, 2016 @ 4:45 PM
Katie Holmes’s Blunt Bangs Are Back
Nov 27, 2016 @ 12:00 PM