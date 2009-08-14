THE LOOK Flapper bob with wide fringe

HOW-TO Ask your stylist for a wide bang that will flatter your features. "Katie's bangs have been cut wide enough on either side of her face so as not to cover her strong features," says Burton Machen, stylist and co-owner of Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills. "Smooth texture is key to achieve this style," he adds. For a sleekness like Katie's, try an ionic ceramic flat iron, which cause less damage to hair than other irons.

INSIDER TRICK "This style looks best on people with round face shapes because it can draw away from the roundness," says Machen.

BUY ONLINE NOW Ceramic Styling Iron, FHI, $105; blissworld.com.



