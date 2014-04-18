The simplest way to make a classic ballerina bun? The old "twist and pin" like Olivia Munn. Yes, ladies, it's really that straightforward: Just pull your hair back, twist it until it coils, then slide in enough pins to set off the airport security alarms (pros always say you can use bobby pins, but we find giant U-shaped pins are much more manageable to work with on thick hair).



The real question is, Where do you want to put it? Low on the nape looks sophisticated; high on the head is more trendy. And right in the middle is the best for poppin' a wheelie with those cheekbones. The midway positioning lifts the eye upward, giving your bone structure a subtle lift.