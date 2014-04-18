Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Ballet Buns
1. You Can Do: Ballet BunsIt's surprisingly easy to master the look. Just follow this insider advice from InStyle Beauty Director Amy Synnott-D'Annibale.
2. Why We Love Them: Instant ChicnessTake it from Jordana Brewster, you will look incredibly chic, even if you haven't washed your hair in a week. Frizzy hairline? Greasy roots? Brush it back, shellac with hairspray, and no one needs to know your dirty little secret.
3. Why We Love Them: They're QuickMuch like Rose Byrne's high bun, it can be done-and, perhaps more important, undone-in seconds. Letting your hair down after a long day at work is a bit like doing a hair striptease (cue sexy-secretary music). Bonus: After being swirled up on your head for hours, your strands will wave like a mermaid's.
4. Why We Love Them: They're LiberatingWhether you're heading to the office or to the opera, there's something to be said for getting your hair off your face (and out of your mind) for a while. And if you're wearing major jewelry or a noteworthy neckline like Jennifer Lawrence, the ballet bun will put them at center stage.
5. Steal the LookThe simplest way to make a classic ballerina bun? The old "twist and pin" like Olivia Munn. Yes, ladies, it's really that straightforward: Just pull your hair back, twist it until it coils, then slide in enough pins to set off the airport security alarms (pros always say you can use bobby pins, but we find giant U-shaped pins are much more manageable to work with on thick hair).
The real question is, Where do you want to put it? Low on the nape looks sophisticated; high on the head is more trendy. And right in the middle is the best for poppin' a wheelie with those cheekbones. The midway positioning lifts the eye upward, giving your bone structure a subtle lift.
6. How to Bun One1. Prep
Any kind of updo is easier to create if your hair is a little dirty (and therefore less slippery). To give cleaner hair a more matte texture, spritz roots with dry shampoo before beginning.
Rene Furterer Naturia dry shampoo, $12; beauty.com.
2. Tease
Adding strategic volume can help you customize this style to your face shape. For an elongated one, tease inner layers on the side, then brush hair over them before pulling it into a bun. More round? Tease the crown first.
Spornette Little Wonder teasing brush, $8; unitedbeauty.com
3. Stuff and Pin
Brush hair into a ponytail, then pull the ends through a doughnut, sliding it up to the base of the pony. As the Bumpit's softer cousin, this mesh doughnut adds girth and structure to your bun. Fan strands around the mesh on all sides to cover it. To secure, insert two to four pins straight into the now-invisible doughnut. Spritz with a strong-hold hairspray.
Bored with Your Hair Top Knot kit (hair bands not shown), $20; bored withyourhair.com.
7. Our Secret TrickCould your bun use some padding? Snip the toe off a spare sock, and roll it up into a doughnut shape. Make a pony-tail, secure it with an elastic band, then snake the ends through the hole. Fan hair around the sock. Next, as you roll the sock up the length of the pony, tuck hair in. Pin securely. Voila! Your bun just blossomed from an A cup to a C!
