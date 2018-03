1. PrepAny kind of updo is easier to create if your hair is a little dirty (and therefore less slippery). To give cleaner hair a more matte texture, spritz roots with dry shampoo before beginning.Rene Furterer Naturia dry shampoo, $12; beauty.com 2. TeaseAdding strategic volume can help you customize this style to your face shape. For an elongated one, tease inner layers on the side, then brush hair over them before pulling it into a bun. More round? Tease the crown first.Spornette Little Wonder teasing brush, $8; unitedbeauty.com 3. Stuff and PinBrush hair into a ponytail, then pull the ends through a doughnut, sliding it up to the base of the pony. As the Bumpit's softer cousin, this mesh doughnut adds girth and structure to your bun. Fan strands around the mesh on all sides to cover it. To secure, insert two to four pins straight into the now-invisible doughnut. Spritz with a strong-hold hairspray.Bored with Your Hair Top Knot kit (hair bands not shown), $20; bored withyourhair.com