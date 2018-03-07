The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time

Victoria Beckham can be credited to making angled bob haircuts sone of the most requested looks of 2007, but she was hardly the first person to wear the style. It's been in play since before your grandmother was born, and unlike "the Rachel" it's showing no signs of extinction.
The exact aesthetics of angled bobs ebbs and flows, but its defining factor is its variation in length. "The cut is timeless when done right and gives a cute round taper in the back to show off the neckline with more length in front to accentuate the cheekbones and chin," says Aaron Grenia, the Co-Founder of IGK Hair Care.
Commonly, the haircut features longer strands in the front, or around the face, and shorter in the back, but that can also be seen swapped.
In the mid-aughts, the cut was all about a dramatic change in length, featuring chin-grazing strands in front and hair as short as the nape of the neck in the back. Today, the difference in length can be so subtle, it's almost undetectable.
Take a walk (or, we guess a scroll) through bob history with this gallery of the most iconic look sof all time.
1. Louise Brooks
American actress and dancer Louise Brooks skyrocketed the bob into style in the 1920s, complete with a full set of blunt baby bangs. And as you can tell from her headshot, the front section that hits mid-cheek was cut with the slightest angle.
2. Doris Day
A flippy bob (or lob) was the trend to try back in Doris' day (pun intended), but thanks to the voluminous lift of her bouffant, her cut had a teeny-tiny variation in length.
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Before the world ever came to know Margot Tenenbaum, Gwyneth Paltrow was wearing her angled bob pinned to the side with a bobby pin.
4. Rihanna
Angled and asymmetrical, Rihanna's blunt bob is one of her most famous beauty looks of all time—and probably influenced thousands of haircuts around the world.
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's angled bob has gone through quite the transformation. In the mid-aughts, when you were rotating between wearing that baby blue and pale pink Juicy sweatsuit, Beckham wore her bob dramatically asymmetrical. As the years went on, she lengthened the look a bit, and focused on a sharp and slight angle towards her chin.
6. Katie Holmes
A true bob, Katie Holmes showed off the sleek angle of her look in 2009 with an extreme side part, and at times, with blunt, full bangs.
7. Paris Hilton
"That's hot." We assume that's what Paris Hilton said after her initial haircut.
8. Halle Berry
Berry incorporated angles and layers into her bob—her honey-toned highlights made the gradation in length even more noticeable.
9. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley's bob might be pushing lob status, but it's an example of how delicately and understated the angle can be cut.
10. Nina Dobrev
Earlier this year, Nina Dobrev dramatically cut off her longer lengths and debuted a chin-grazing bob with a slight angle and a full set of fringe. It's become one of the most popular haircuts of the moment.
11. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson's haircut is not only angled, but it's slightly asymmetrical when you look at both sides. Expect to see this exact look everywhere in 2018.