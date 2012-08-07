Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Amp Up Your Color
-
1. Amp Up Your ColorWhether you're going for a subtle change or a shocking transformation, we've rounded up fall's hottest hues to inspire you. The country's top celebrity colorists weighed in on what colors work and how to rev up every shade.
-
2. Claire Danes’ Strawberry BlondGone are the My So-Called Life days of Claire Danes’s one-dimensional, Crayola-red strands. Now her color still has a touch of strawberry but is considerably lightened. “I love that rosy golden tone,” says Amy Huson, a colorist at the Marie Robinson Salon.
Try on Claire Dane's hairstyles now!
-
3. Michelle Williams’ PlatinumAlmost white-platinum on the sides and a tad darker on the top, Michelle Williams’s hair is a head-turner, with her cut and color perfectly in-sync. “Platinum hair always looks better when it’s shorter and edgier,” says stylist Rita Hazan.
Try on Michelle Williams's hairstyles now!
-
4. Blake Lively’s Rich Golden BlondHello, Old Hollywood! Big blond waves like Blake Lively’s have always been glamorous starlet material, but “the honey blond is a great way to tone down a lighter blond for fall,” says Huson.
Try on Blake Lively's hairstyles now!
-
5. Emma Stone’s Pale BlondThough she’s not a natural redhead, Emma Stone became known for her “gorgeous, natural-looking red hair,” says stylist Tracy Cunningham — so when Stone's colorist took Emma blond, the look had a lot to live up to. Thankfully, it did. “Now her blond is amazing too,” says Cunningham.
Try on Emma Stone's hairstyles now!
-
6. Connie Britton’s Face-Framing HighlightsConnie Britton’s hair is darker at the crown and underneath, with lighter highlights from her eyes to her chin, drawing attention to her gorgeous face (Texas forever!). To transition too-summery blond to fall “Try sun-kissed highlights in a slightly deeper golden tone, and richen up your base under the highlights,” says Huson.
-
7. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ash BlondeCool and edgy, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ash blond shade and dark brown roots continue to be a hit. “It’s my most requested look,” says Cunningham.
Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's hairstyles now!
-
8. Mila Kunis’s Two-Tone EspressoMila Kunis’s hair is a rich brown throughout, with a deeper espresso shade at the crown that graduates to a slightly warmer, lighter shade from her cheekbones to the ends—and it’s glossy throughout. “The richer the brunette shade, the better it looks,” says Huson.
Try on Mila Kunis's hairstyles now!
-
9. Kate Middleton’s Dark ToffeeYour can’t argue with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s sartorial choices — or her haircolor. It’s a great step for those with dirty blond or light brown hair to look less summery. “Simply tone down one to two shades darker and warmer.” says Hazan. “You’ll be in your same color family but with more fall-appropriate tones.”
Try on Kate Middleton's hairstyles now!
-
10. Emmy Rossum’s Chestnut with HighlightsThe easiest way to bring a little of that sun-kissed summer spirit to fall is with very thin, natural-looking highlights (no skunk streaks!), like the lighter strands that make Emmy Rossum’s chestnut hair look multi-dimensional. “Have your colorist add a variety of warmer browns and beiges,” says Cunningham.
Try on Emmy Rossum's hairstyles now!
-
11. Michelle Dockery’s Dark Chocolate BrownAs Lady Mary, Michelle Dockery likes to try new things (hello, hunky Turkish house guest!) and the same goes for her dark chocolate curls. It’s easy to achieve the same saturated color. “Deep, rich brunette shades are trending for fall. You can still stay close to your same color—just deepen the tone a little,” says Huson.
Try on Michelle Dockery's hairstyles now!
-
12. Debra Messing’s Dark AuburnA uniform dark wash of auburn like Debra Messing’s is playful (think Lucille Ball) yet still sophisticated. And a red dye job won’t be out of style come spring. “Reds are always great, year round,” says Huson.
Try on Debra Messing's hairstyles now!
-
13. Ashley Greene’s Cinnamon HighlightsHave you always hankered to try red but worried it would overwhelm you? Take a hint from Ashley Greene and integrate red highlights — you’ll get the vibrancy of red while maintaining your brunette base color, which “makes for a nice overall cinnamon shade,” says Hazan.
Try on Ashley Greene's hairstyles now!
-
14. Christina Hendricks’ Ruddy GingerChristina Hendricks is known for her curves being va-va-voom — and so is her hair, perfectly coiffed on Mad Men or in loose waves in real life. Since this rich red is hard to maintain when you’re swimming in the ocean and chlorinated pools, fall is the perfect time to try it. “Now that you don’t have to worry about the sun fading your red too much, you can go for bolder a more vibrant tone,” says Huson.
Try on Christina Hendricks's hairstyles now!
-
15. Julianne Moore’s Deep StrawberryAs the author of children's book Strawberry Freckleface, Julianne Moore knows a thing or two about how perfectly deep red hair pairs with a porcelain complexion. But styling matters, too. “Redheads look incredibly romantic and sexy with loose waves,” says Hazan.But styling matters too.
Try on Julianne Moore's hairstyles now!
-
16. Lucy Liu’s Multidimensional Black WavesStraight black hair can look typical, so Lucy Liu spices up her style with voluminous waves and multidimensional color that come from subtle highlights. “Too-light highlights are obvious and stripey on black hair,” says Huson. Cunningham agrees: “The best highlight for flat black hair is a dark brown. It provides that much-sought multi-dimensional look.”
Try on Lucy Liu's hairstyles now!
-
17. Kelly Rowland’s Soft Black CurlsJust a shade darker than a deep espresso brown, Kelly Rowland’s rich color is what a mascara company might call “soft black.” It looks natural and low-maintenance, and the soft, touchable-looking curls help play up her color. “Your hair color can be interesting, but without a great style, no one will be paying attention. Put some effort into your hair this season,” says Cunningham.
Try on Kelly Rowland's hairstyles now!
-
18. Krysten Ritter’s Blunt Jet-BlackKrysten Ritter’s black shade is deep and super-saturated, which in combination with her blunt-cut bangs really play up her green eyes. Make your strands a similarly drastic shade of shiny, opaque black with a single-process treatment — and skip the highlights. “I actually think black hair is better left without highlights. It’s shiner and makes a more dramatic statement,” says Hazan.
Try on Krysten Ritter's hairstyles now!
-
19. Jessica Biel’s Brunette-to-Blond OmbréStylist Cunnigham crowns Jessica Biel’s honey-tipped chestnut brown locks “the best brunette of the season.” Beachy and natural, her hair looks sun-kissed long after the sun sets on summer, yet the rich acorn tone on the top three-quarters makes it perfectly appropriate for fall. Instead of the lighter shade originating at the top of her head, it comes from underneath, behind her ears, as if her hair is lit from within.
Try on Jessica Biel's hairstyles now!
-
20. Selena Gomez’s Bold Ombré Streaks“Rich, warm browns and blonds are trending colors for fall,” says Hazan. And like Selena Gomez, you can wear them both at once—it’s especially easy if you’re naturally brunette. Start with a base color that’s a rich overall brown with warm undertones, then add light with blond streaks; Selena’s frame her face and continue down to the ends.
Try on Selena Gomez's hairstyles now!
-
21. Alexa Chung’s Gradual Fade“Ombre is still popular for fall, but as the weather cools, the shades tend to warm,” says Cunningham. You won’t be able to see a line of demarcation where Alexa Chung’s chestnut brown hair turns a slightly lighter shade of toffee in this more subtle style of ombre. That’s because the colors are so similar and gradually blend into each other, with the fade starting at the bottom of her chin.
Try on Alexa Chung's hairstyles now!
1 of 21
Amp Up Your Color
Whether you're going for a subtle change or a shocking transformation, we've rounded up fall's hottest hues to inspire you. The country's top celebrity colorists weighed in on what colors work and how to rev up every shade.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM