Christina Hendricks is known for her curves being va-va-voom — and so is her hair, perfectly coiffed on Mad Men or in loose waves in real life. Since this rich red is hard to maintain when you’re swimming in the ocean and chlorinated pools, fall is the perfect time to try it. “Now that you don’t have to worry about the sun fading your red too much, you can go for bolder a more vibrant tone,” says Huson.



Try on Christina Hendricks's hairstyles now!