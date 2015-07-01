Beauty Black Book Directory By City: A - B

-
1. The Salon in Ames
Ames, Iowa: Color
323 Main St., 515-232-2235
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Want proof that you don’t have to reside on either coast to score a knockout head of highlights? Just settle back as colorist Joshua Duchene expertly folds foils around thin sections of hair. For our tester, he brushed on a base color then toner for glossy, well-blended streaks. Once he had his way with our tester’s strands, he gave her a trim—free of charge. “I left the salon feeling like a new person,” she says.
-
2. Bluemercury
Alexandria, Va.: Makeup
600 King Street, 703-549-0005
Book an Appointment
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
At this beauty boutique for high-end, well-edited cosmetics and skin care winners, makeovers feature brands like Nars, Laura Mercier, and Trish McEvoy. Our tester was wowed by a crazy-sexy evening look crafted with liquid liner. However, it was her makeup pro’s helpful advice on product swaps (a cream foundation to give better coverage than out tester’s mineral powder go-to; a neutral shadow swiped under the brow to subtly highlight, as opposed to her usual dose of shimmer) that really changed our reporter’s daily regimen.
-
3. Daireds Salon & Spa Pangea
Arlington, Texas: Color
2400 W. Interstate 20, 817-465-9797
Book an Appointment
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
The grand salon wows at first sight, with a suspended fountain hanging from the cathedral ceiling in the reception area, Equally impressive? Colorist Stephanie Stasiak, who swiftly created stunning golden brown and blond ombre highlights to enrich our tester’s ashy brunette base, and a Kerastase conditioning treatment majorly kicked up the gloss factor.
-
4. REMÈDE SPA AT THE ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT
Aspen, Colorado: Massages
315 E. Dean St., 970-920-3300
Regular price: $195 for 60 minutes
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Redecorated last fall with a low-lit, gilded cabin vibe, this much-awarded spa makes a luxe, calming setting for an après-ski rubdown, customized to target each client’s trouble spots. Our tester’s “strong and therapeutic” massage incorporated several techniques (from Swedish to deep-tissue), leaving no tendon untouched. Attention was given to the face (our tester’s favorite moment), scalp (including a Moroccan oil hair treatment), and feet (with a paraffin wrap), so our reporter left with noticeably hydrated skin, which, she says, is “exactly what you need in Aspen’s exceedingly dry climate.” Treatments include access to the spa’s Oxygen Lounge and waterfall pool, so pack a suit and stay a while.
-
5. The Auberge Spa at Hotel Jerome
Aspen, Colo.: Facials
330 E. Main St., 970-429-7615
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
At this modern boutique spa, the Botanical Enzyme Renewal facial is 90 minutes of bliss. The treatment employs all-natural Marie Veronique Organics products rich in potent marine ingredients. An enzyme peel brightened and softened our tester’s complexion without leaving it ruddy, she said. In between the sublime head, neck, arm, feet, and hands rubdowns, a pro applied a detox mask and hydrating serum to coax a “warm, glowing complexion” from dull, stressed-out skin. The ahhh-inspiring ending? Sipping a cocktail of fresh green-veggie juice in the relaxation room.
-
6. Aviary Organic Beauty Collective
Atlanta: Color
659 Auburn Ave., Studio 125, 404-577-2460
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Brooklyn-transplant stylist Jennifer Jones has brought her New York City cool south, where her balayage skills are a real draw at this popular Atlanta salon. (It’s known for expert facials too.) Armed with only organic and ammonia-free dyes, Jones crafts subtle gradations of ombre shading that manages to look both chic and seriously sun-kissed.
-
7. The Mastery Experience & Salon
Atlanta: Haircuts
1009A Mansell Rd., 770-542-1532
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Come for the blissful scalp massage, stay for one of Monica Welch’s precision cuts that brings shape and bounce to even the finest hair. Welch snips inner layers into wet and dry hair, then applies Paul Mitchell’s Super Skinny lightweight smoothing serum for shine and even more lift.
-
8. W3LL PEOPLE
Austin, Texas: Beauty Bars
215 S. Lamar Blvd., 800-790-1563
Price: $85
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Offering natural and organic products in a “green” space (recycled bark covers walls; recycled denim insulation lines the insides), this cosmetics shop–cum–beauty bar strives for an eco-luxe experience. Come in for hour-long makeup lessons with pro Rachel George. For our tester, she began with a helping of Tata Harper’s firming anti-aging serum and eye cream (because no base looks dewy if it’s applied to sandpaper-like skin). George shaped our tester’s brows, then explained how to contour and highlight cheeks with W3LL People’s multipurpose sticks. Our reporter scored “a better understanding of natural skin care” and a glowy daytime look accented by the perfect berry lip.
-
9. Lake House Spa at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Austin, Texas: Massage
12611 Riverbend Rd., 512-372-7380
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Booking an ultra-relaxing Little Drops of Rain massage gains you access to the lap pool at this casually elegant resort with rustic touches. The treatment incorporates nine body-warming essential oils (from thyme to Cyprus), which pros let drip down your spine, one by one, before easing muscles with a variety of strokes. Heaven.
-
10. Spa Anjali at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa
Avon, Colo.: Massages
126 Riverfront Lane, 970-790-3020
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Arrive early at this nature-inspired Vail Valley spa to enjoy a steam before the standout Wildflower Body Polish Deluxe treatment, which begins with an allover exfoliation using the spa’s blend of crushed flowers (rose,chamomile, violets, sunflower,and buttercup) and essential oils followed by a body butter rubdown.
-
11. Gee Beauty
Bal Harbour, Fla.: Makeup
Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave. 305-868-3533
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
During the one-hour Secrets from the Chair service, Natalie Gee does beautiful makeup but also provides an instructional chart to perfect her technique at home. For glowing skin and smoky eyes, the makeup artist smoothed plumping Hydrating B5 Gel ($74; skinceuticals.com) over our tester’s complexion before applying foundation to even out redness. On one eye, she painted liquid liner over upper lashes and darkened the lid with powder shadow, then handed the tools to her “student” to replicate it on the other eye.
-
12. La Papillon Spa & Gift Boutique
Baltimore: Brows
12 Galloway Ave., Cockeysville, 410-252-1400
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Effervescent owner Madeleine Homes applied an azulene wax under our reporter’s brows, then expertly tweezed them to refine the delicately curved shape. She slicked on Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective gel ($62; skinceuticals.com) to take down swelling, leaving soothed and impeccably groomed brows.
-
13. Julep Nail Parlor
Bellevue, Wash.: Nails
221 Bellevue Way NE, 425-440-0861
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
This bustling nail parlor is stocked with giant wall of Julep shades, well known for their mail order polish-of-the-month club. Once you’ve picked out your Reese pink or Winona greige, get comfy in an orange leather chair. Our tester loved Julep’s own glycolic scrub as well as the extended reflexology-based foot and hand massage.
-
14. Yuan Spa
Bellevue, Wash.: Facials
1032 106th Ave., NE. 425-449-8788
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Get ready to be wowed by the high-tech Pure Hydra facial at this quiet, candlelit spa. The work is done by a clever device which an aesthetician runs over your face to clean, exfoliate with a glycolic-and-salicylic-acid-peel solution, and perform extractions. Finally, it delivers an antioxidant serum with vitamin C and E for a flawless finish.
-
15. Paule Attar
Bellevue, Wash.: Haircuts
10223 NE 10th St.,(425) 453-3288
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The engaging, Moroccan-born Paule Attar feels your head shape, gazes at your features, and lifts and drops your layers to help zero in on a look—say, as in the case of our tester, a fuller stacked shape with shorter layers cut close to the nape to lend an instant sassy vibe to her look.
-
16. Ira Ludwick Salon
Bethesda, Md.: Color
10400 Old Georgetown Rd., 301-530-3250
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Master colorist Christina Namdar is warm, kind, and encouraging of radical change: “After years with dark-blond hair, I wanted to go back to the coppery red I had as a child,” our tester said. Namdar used a demipermanent dye to deposit color without damaging strands. Once applied over the base, it created slight tonal variations, for “an unbelievably natural look.”
-
17. THRONE ON RODEO
Beverly Hills, California: Brows
421 N. Rodeo Dr., Suite 5A, 310-734-7372
Price: $45
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Zen, schmen. The vibe of this new Rodeo Drive spa is rocker chic, with a major bass line pulsing through the black, white, and red walls. The focus is on glamming up brows, lashes, and makeup. And for killer arches, look no further than pro Makilia (Kai) Adams. Fifteen minutes in her chair will fix any asymmetry and, in our tester’s situation, produce a flattering curved shape where flatness once reigned. After a consultation, Adams traces her suggested silhouette with a highlighter pencil (our reporter appreciated this “no surprises” approach). Also unique: She waxes in micro areas, generally using about four strips per brow. This allows Adams more control and elicits fewer tears from you. Our tester loved her fresh, eye-opening shape, plus the free makeup touch-up and tutorial on how to fill in brows at home.
-
18. THE SPA ON RODEO
Beverly Hills, California: Nails
421 N. Rodeo Dr., Suite G13, 424-284-8040
Regular price: $170
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Founded by foot and ankle surgeon Bobby Pourziaee, the spa crafts pampering yet highly effective services. The 150-minute Rodeo Manicure and Pedicure, delivered in the soothing, bamboo-filled spa, starts with a recline in a roomy leather chair and a foot soak in a beveled copper basin. After feet and hands have rested in an herbal tea and coconut milk blend to soften, pros apply DMK’s retexturizing enzyme mask (for professional use only), then offer a reflexology session, as well as a foot dip in paraffin wax to leave skin as supple as a newborn baby’s cheeks. A precise polish application, with shiny shades from Butter London and OPI, cap off the perfectly indulgent service.
-
19. STRIIIKE
Beverly Hills, California: Beauty Bars
9278 Civic Center Dr., 310-205-2600
Price: $600
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
When the beautiful and talented Streicher sisters (Jenn is a makeup artist, Kristie is a brow whiz, and Ashley is a hairstylist) aren’t working on editorial shoots, being interviewed for magazines, or attending to clients like Emily Blunt and Taylor Schilling, you can find them at this yearold one-stop beauty shop in Beverly Hills. (Note to locals: There is parking aplenty on the street.) The midcentury-modern space, with concrete floors and touches of gold, melds perfectly with the uncomplicated chic the Streichers bring to their work. Spring for the Full Striiike and visit each sister to get a complete update to your look. On our tester, Kristie crafted her signature full, feathered arches; Jenn realized dewy, sultry skin with burnt-gold shadows and rose lips; and Ashley delighted with a French-braided updo pinned to tousled perfection. The studio sells a selection of the sisters’ fave brands, so you can take home that Bobbi Brown blush or Sachajuan volumizing powder to re-create the looks at home.
-
20. TOMOKO SPA
Beverly Hills, California: Massages
141 S. Beverly Dr., 310-205-7300
Price: $630 for 60-minute Japanese Experience
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
A little slice of Tokyo in the heart of Beverly Hills, Tomoko Spa offers sublime massages and body treatments in four private suites. Enter the pristine, elegant space and trade your shoes for zori, wooden Japanese slippers, then head to the spotless lounge to get treated to oshi buri (hot towels), brown rice tea, and chocolate-orange truffles. In the couples’ suite with adjacent beds and a hinoki cypress bathtub, the zen begins with a foot bath and reflexology, followed by the Tomoko Couples’ Massage. This signature rubdown incorporates aromatherapy, attention to pressure points, hot stones, and Swedish strokes. After what our tester calls a “delicate, mind-melding face massage from the eye sockets to the jawline,” meant to rebalance internal energy, you and your partner can enjoy a dip in the hinoki tub or take a shower using Terra Pure Organics products.
Mention InStyle when booking to receive 20 percent off the price of the service with the pro mentioned, when applicable. The discount is valid for one visit per person per location in October 2015 and applies to the specific service mentioned in each review.
-
21. Ramirez Tran Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.; Color
8912 W. Olympic Blvd., 310-724-8167
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Beneath this spaces’s quirky wall art (yes, that’s a 20-foot-long alligator skin in an antique wooden frame), we presented color whiz Johnny Ramirez with the ultimate challenge: take our tester’s dark brown virgin hair into natural ombre territory. Before picking up his brush, the two looked at “goal” photos (one of which was of Jared Leto). The result was perfectly graduated color, right down to her toffee-brown tips. Want to see for yourself? The transformation photos are on the salon’s Instagram page.
-
22. Olive & June
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Nails
430 N. Cañon Dr., 310-247-0500
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
After a hydrating hand and arm massage at this airy salon, our tester started talking nail art. She had a half-moon mani in mind and settled on a pale blue shade with gold semicircles after a chat with artist Yayoi, who then painted the designs freehand. “I left feeling extra glamorous and ready for the weekend,” says our visitor.
-
23. Mèche Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Color
8820 Burton Way, 310-278-8930
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
At this bustling industrial-chic salon, colorist Kari Hill works quickly, without sacrificing one iota of attention to detail. She meticulously handpainted small sections to produce natural-looking, sun-kissed honey and caramel highlights that framed our tester’s face and brightened her skin. Our finicky tester gave glowing reviews: “I look like I’ve just returned from a tropical vacation.”
-
24. Belladonna Face and Body Clinic
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Facials
230 S. Robertson Blvd., 310-360-6300
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Charlize Theron’s gorgeous glow? Yep, Robin McDonald had a hand in that. Book the Lighten, Brighten, and Tighten Facial, which relies on sound waves to refine skin. In addition to extractions, an enzyme peel and Chinese pressure point massage, this seasoned aesthetician shares at-home tips too. For example, did you know that raw couscous, oatmeal, and yogurt make an effective scrub?
-
25. Kelley Baker Brows at the Lasky Clinic
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Brows
201 S. Lasky Dr., 310-461-3839
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Trimmer extraordinaire Kelley Baker assesses your face structure, your coloring, and even your sense of style. She also snaps a photo with her phone (so you can compare it with your finished look later). Baker snipped our tester’s brows before shaping with wax and then taught her how to use powder to fill them in. “She explained the process to me better than any other pro I’ve met!”
-
26. Nelson J Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Color
350 N. Bedford Dr., 310-274-1553
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Are random grays growing in just weeks after you went for color? Hit the touch-up bar at this Aveda salon. It offers speedy cover-up sessions that target small jobs, like masking that inch of offending regrowth. For the same under-$50 price tag, you can try a sprinkling of highlights to hold you over until your next “full head” appointment. Genius!
-
27. Jonathan & George Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Color
9320 Civic Center Dr., 310-275-2808
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Color master Amanda George offered up a cool modified ombre look, starting with dye slightly darker than our tester’s natural shade to the upper half of strands. Finally, a few foil highlights and low-lights around the head softened the effect. “When I left, I had the best color of my life,” she said. “My hair looked sun-kissed!”
-
28. Robert Vetica Salon at Ciel Spa
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Haircuts
465 S. La Cienega Blvd.; 310-246-5560
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
The first perk you’ll enjoy when visiting this spa, nestled inside the chic SLS Hotel Beverly Hills: agua fresca by chef Jose Andres, served in the relaxation room. Our tester wanted to shape up her thick, overgrown strands, so lead stylist Jason Small took off five inches while the hair was wet to bring back buoyancy. Once it was dry, Small showed her how to refine the shape of her waves by wrapping them loosely around a clipless curling iron.
-
29. Lea Journo Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Haircuts
9500 Wilshire Blvd., 310-385-7007
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Overlooking the pool in the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, salon owner Lea Journo convinced our tester to take her part from side to center, and add major bangs to balance out her longer layers. The Parisian stylist twisted and snipped the ends of small, damp sections for extra texture, then applied her own Revive French Plum oil to hydrate before blow-drying. The tweaks “refreshed my look, while the bangs brought a modern edge to my hair,” said our reporter.
-
30. Assembly Salon
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Makeup
250 S. Robertson Blvd., 424-278-1567
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
This polished So-Cal salon (which also offers quickie hair services like blowouts and braids) is the place to go if you want that cool ombré lip you spotted on the fall runways. Makeup artist Dee Eiwasian dolled up our tester, drawing on bold cat eyes and topping it all off with a set of lush Velour mink lashes (an additional $15 splurge).
-
31. Chi Nail Bar & Organic Spa
Beverly Hills, Calif.: Nails
9390 Little Santa Monica Blvd., 310-858-8803
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
These nail artists can create any design you dream up, from graphic black-and-white French manis to intricate floral motifs—see for yourself on Instagram @chinailbar. Our tester was pampered for almost two-hours with an organic shea butter and sea-salt scrub and a reverse moon manicure, leaving the base of the nails nude and coating the upper two-thirds with hot pink gel. The last sparkling touch? Shimmering studs dotted across the surface.
-
32. SALON EVA MICHELLE
Boston, Massachusetts: Color
118 Newbury St., Second Floor, 617-262-8118
Regular price: $75–$300
2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
If, like our tester, you fear seeing a new colorist “more than going to the dentist,” co-founder and master colorist Eva Mustafai can put your mind at ease in her black-and-white salon that features lots of chrome and leather. Her manner is reassuring and her technique painstaking: She doesn’t lift a brush before sending clients to the sink for a clarifying shampoo to get rid of product buildup. She then paints dye on strands, paying special attention to coat new growth around the hairline, which, she explains, doesn’t take color in the same way as the ends do. Our tester transformed from a reddish brown to a cooler chestnut with subtle gold streaks. While getting there took three stages—a single process to the roots, highlights, and a semipermanent color applied overall to obtain the glossiness Mustafai is known for achieving—our once nervous tester left feeling “like a regular.”
-
33. Skoah
Boston: Facial
641A Tremont St., 857-350-4930
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
This spa chain features Skoah products, which are full of anti-aging plant extracts. The new 60-minute Double Dose facial uses a glycolic solution to soften pores for extractions (no hot steam here). Bonus: Our reporter raved about their heated beds layered with luxe down comforters.
-
34. Trephin Salon
Boston: Color
25 Temple Place, Second Floor, 857-233-2363
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Head to this impeccable Beantown post where “quirkily creative” colorist Nina Ganci practices an artful balayage technique that can redefine brunet, reinvigorate red, or warm up blond—and look as natural or as trendy as you like.
-
35. Salon Capri
Boston: Haircuts
11 Newbury St., Second Floor, 617-236-0020
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Our tester brought lead stylist and owner Nicholas Penna Jr. a photo showcasing enviable beach waves. With her dream hair in sight, Penna Jr. snipped until he produced subtle tiers, which he dried with a round brush to create waves “exactly like the ones in the picture I showed him!” says our tester.
-
36. Mitchell John Salon
Boston: Haircuts
67 Broad St., 617-951-0122
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Owner Mitch DeRosa (who cofounded the science-based hair-care brand Living Proof) used scissors to micro-snip fringe on our tester's crooked bangs and then used a razor to texturize ends and feather tendrils along the temples for a soft finish while preserving as much length as possible, as she requested. Weeks later, our tester reported, “my bangs have grown in beautifully, and my layers look so healthy!”
-
37. St. Julien Hotel & Spa
Boulder, Colo.: Massages
900 Walnut St., 720-406-8218
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
You may say the motto of this oasis is “from farm to (massage) table” since the staff gather seasonal herbs from their garden to use in beauty treatments. Our tester zenned out as her masseuse poured on a soothing mix of lemongrass, sweet orange, and rose essential oils, and then employed long, firm strokes to work knots and relieve muscles. Afterward, she took a dip in the sparkling infinity pool. “I floated through the lobby and out the door!”
-
38. Danka Panka
Brooklyn, N.Y.: Haircut
519 Court St., 718-875-4600
2012 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Owner and stylist Dan Sharp has hopped around the globe styling red-carpet regulars, but now salon visitors can get in on his talent for crafting edgy asymmetrical lobs and blending seamless layers. He’s also a whiz with products: For our tester, he mixed together the perfect potion for stay-all-day volume: a misting of beach spray on wet strands, a blow-dry, then a hit of dry shampoo on roots.
-
39. Primp & Polish
Brooklyn, N.Y.: Nails
172 Bedford Ave., 718-384-3555
2014 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
This outpost of the hip Brooklyn chain serves up detailed nail art and a polish smorgasbord of 1,000-plus colors. Go on a warm day and chill on the patio, equipped with a dozen pedicure stations and lit under party lights at sunset. Done inside or out, the well-priced Milk amp Honey pedicure treats tired soles to an intensive— and painless—dry sloughing (“lots of interest was paid to my calluses,” said our tester) and an ultrarelaxing hot stone massage.
-
40. Ursula Stephen The Salon
Brooklyn, N.Y.: Haircuts
66 Lafayette Ave., 347-457-5834
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
She cuts Rihanna’s hair, so, yeah, Ursula Stephen can handle your edgy pixie or, as in our tester’s case, add “bouncy swing” to long layers with a 10-minute trim. Everyone here knows their way around all types of strands—from curls to pin-straight tresses, even weaves.
-
41. Spa at the Essex
Burlington, Vt.: Facials
70 Essex Way, 802-764-1452
2013 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick
Book an Appointment
Bordered by rose bushes and stone walls, this large spa feels like a warm, well-appointed New England home. The Babor Glacial Facial—with a blissful 15 minute neck and shoulder massage—features organic products loaded with Vitamin C. "Even after one service your skin looks brighter,” explains spa director Karen Smegal.
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:30 AM