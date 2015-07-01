Beauty Black Book Directory By City: A - B

Beverly Hills, California: Massages

141 S. Beverly Dr., 310-205-7300

Price: $630 for 60-minute Japanese Experience

2015 InStyle Beauty Black Book Pick

Book an Appointment

A little slice of Tokyo in the heart of Beverly Hills, Tomoko Spa offers sublime massages and body treatments in four private suites. Enter the pristine, elegant space and trade your shoes for zori, wooden Japanese slippers, then head to the spotless lounge to get treated to oshi buri (hot towels), brown rice tea, and chocolate-orange truffles. In the couples’ suite with adjacent beds and a hinoki cypress bathtub, the zen begins with a foot bath and reflexology, followed by the Tomoko Couples’ Massage. This signature rubdown incorporates aromatherapy, attention to pressure points, hot stones, and Swedish strokes. After what our tester calls a “delicate, mind-melding face massage from the eye sockets to the jawline,” meant to rebalance internal energy, you and your partner can enjoy a dip in the hinoki tub or take a shower using Terra Pure Organics products.

