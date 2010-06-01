LUNATIC FRINGE

1511 E. 2100 S.

801-463-0555

Price: $40 and up



THE CUT A versatile short cut—shaved in the back, tapered on the sides, and long on top, says Rihanna's stylist Ursula Stephen.

WHY IT'S HOT HERE "In Utah, there's a subset of people who are really trendy," say salon owners Andrew Carruthers and Jake Thompson. This cut is so versatile, they'll never get bored.

WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Yes, if you have straight or relaxed hair that's malleable enough to style (a fierce attitude helps too).



