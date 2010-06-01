Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
America's Most Wanted Star Hairstyles
1. Atlanta: Eva Mendes
BARRON'S LONDON
375 Pharr Road, Pharr Plaza
404-812-0032
Price: $55 and up
THE CUT Long layers concentrated on the top and across the face, says Mendes's stylist Giannandrea.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE It can look conservative or sexy depending on how you style it, says salon owner David Barron.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Adjust the shortest layers to suit your face, with hair cut to the cheekbone for long or round faces and to the chin for oval.
2. Boston: Halle Berry
JAMES JOSEPH SALON
30 Newbury St., 2nd floor
617-266-7222
Price: $65 and up
THE CUT "It's short with wispy pieces by the ears and choppy layers on top," says Andy LeCompte, who gave Berry this cut.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE A lot of women in Boston want hair that's easy, says salon stylist Cindy Mena. "This cut is short but still feminine."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Straight or wavy hair this length is a cinch to style. To avoid a poufy effect, those with curls might consider a salon straightening treatment.
3. Chicago: Katie Holmes
TRIO SALON
712 N. Wabash Ave.
312-944-6999
Price: $60 and up
THE CUT Holmes's angled bob with bangs, circa 2008.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE It's a classic-and just the right length. Windy City dwellers "can wear a scarf without messing up their style," says Trio owner Alex Ioannou.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? The jaw-hugging ends and straight bangs frame the face, so petite features fare best. To downplay a strong chin or nose, keep ends longer and nix the bangs.
4. Dallas: Kim Kardashian
FREDERIC FEKKAI SALON
47 Highland Park Village
214-219-3600
Price: $125 and up
THE CUT It's long with gently tapered, face-framing layers, says Kardashian's stylist Frankie Payne.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE Dallas women like to show off their hair, says Fekkai stylist Julien Sabatier. This "goddess cut" fills the bill.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Cascading waves work best with thick hair. If yours is on the sparse side, consider extensions.
5. Indianapolis: Ashley Olsen
LUSH THE ART OF HAIR
4507 E. 82nd St.
317-842-5874
Price: $40 and up
THE CUT An asymmetrical bob that's four inches longer in the front than the back, explains Mark Townsend, who cut Olsen's hair.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE It's chic but low-risk, says owner Danita White. "Many of my clients don't want to go too short."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Yes, as long as you strategically place the part. Center parts add length to square faces; side parts balance round, long or heart-shaped faces.
6. Los Angeles: Victoria Beckham
NEIL GEORGE SALON
9320 Civic Center Drive
310-275-2808
Price: $125 and up
THE CUT A chin-length bob with tousled, uneven layers a la Beckham.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "L.A. is a trendsetting city, and right now a lot of people are cutting off their long hair," says salon owner Neil Weisberg. "The layers give this an edge over the old-style bobs."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? This style looks best on hair that has some texture but not too much. Tight curls + short layers = Chia Pet.
7. Miami: Taylor Swift
CUTLER/REDKEN SALON
2377 Collins Ave.
305-672-4499
Price: $90 and up
THE CUT Long, gently layered curls, says stylist Enzo Angileri, who works with Swift.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "Miami is humid-it's better to embrace your texture than fight it," says salon owner Rodney Cutler. Layers give movement to curls, while the length adds weight that draws them out nicely.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? If you have curls or waves, absolutely. The layers help soften long or square faces and elongate round ones beautifully.
8. Minneapolis: Blake Lively
JON ENGLISH HAIR SPA
1439 W. Lake St.
612-824-2474
Price: $35 and up
THE CUT "Long layers that start a few inches above the ends," says Lively's stylist Jennifer Johnson.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "This length is easy to pull up to work out or hike but is still feminine," says salon owner Jon English.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Anyone with waves has an advantage. Those with straight hair can get volume using a 1u-inch curling iron and brushing hair out.
9. Nashville: Reese Witherspoon
ELAN HAIR
3756 Hillsboro Pike
615-269-0222
Price: $48 and up
THE CUT "It's a classic, long-layered haircut with face-framing layers and full bangs," says Mark Townsend, the man behind Witherspoon's look.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE Bangs are a good way to change your look without losing length, says salon stylist Kristylynne Rhodes.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Long or heart-shaped faces are the best bets; bangs offset a strong chin. Sweep them to the side to flatter round faces.
10. New York: Nicole Richie
SERGE NORMANT AT JOHN FRIEDA
825 Washington St.
212-675-0001
Price: $150 and up
THE CUT "Soft, wispy layers that blend out from the heavy bangs," explains Richie's stylist Andy LeCompte.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE New Yorkers love cuts with an edge, says salon stylist Harry Josh. "The bangs make a statement."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Adjust bangs for your face shape: Part on the side for round faces; taper edges for square ones.
11. Phoenix: Agyness Deyn
MANE ATTRACTION
3156 E. Camelback Road
602-956-2996
Price: $49 and up
THE CUT "A pixie that's evenly cut on the sides and back, long and choppy in front," says Deyn's stylist Sam McKnight.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "Phoenix is very relaxed," says salon owner Kendall Ong. "You could roll out of bed with this and still look fashionable."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? The length in front makes it adaptable: Wear bangs down to crop a long or an oval face, spiked up to elongate a round one.
12. Salt Lake City: Rihanna
LUNATIC FRINGE
1511 E. 2100 S.
801-463-0555
Price: $40 and up
THE CUT A versatile short cut—shaved in the back, tapered on the sides, and long on top, says Rihanna's stylist Ursula Stephen.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "In Utah, there's a subset of people who are really trendy," say salon owners Andrew Carruthers and Jake Thompson. This cut is so versatile, they'll never get bored.
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? Yes, if you have straight or relaxed hair that's malleable enough to style (a fierce attitude helps too).
13. Seattle: Ginnifer Goodwin
7 SALON
600 Pine St.
206-903-1777
Price: $50 and up
THE CUT A modern pixie that's longer in the front, says Goodwin's stylist Ahn Co Tran.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "Women in Seattle want to stand out but also want a cut that's not hard to maintain," says 7 stylist Lindsay Hostetter. "This isn't too short—the longer pieces give you some freedom."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? The way the bangs brush to the side is especially flattering on round or square-shaped faces.
14. St. Louis: Sienna Miller
MITCHELL JAMES SALON
35 The Boulevard
314-863-3448
Price: $35 and up
THE CUT A short shag like Miller's, with choppy bangs and wispy pieces in the back.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "In the Midwest, it's all about ease," says salon owner James Mitchell. "This is a real wash-and-wear look."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? The crop balances well with angular jaws. If you have a rounder chin, add definition with length in the back or asymmetrical layers in the front.
15. Washington, D.C.: Michelle Obama
HELA SPA & TED GIBSON SALON
5481 Wisconsin Ave., Level 2, Chevy Chase, Md.
301-951-4445
Price: $95 and up
THE CUT The First Lady's long bob.
WHY IT'S HOT HERE "Michelle is the new style icon in D.C.," says salon stylist Adrin Washington. "Her cut looks conservative, but it's long enough to play around with."
WILL IT WORK FOR YOU? The shoulder length, a few inches longer than a traditional bob, is more forgiving, so it flatters women with different face shapes, says Washington.
Download our InStyle Hairstyle Try-On iPad App!
