Abigail Breslin Is Back to Blonde!

A little while ago, Abigail Breslin completely surprised us by dying her hair a dark reddish color. Being accustomed to her as a blonde, we were shocked by the change, but obvi thought it was an A+ beauty move. But don't get so used to Abigail being a redhead—girl is back to blonde!

She shared a photo on her Instagram of her new blonde hair, in which you'll also notice that her eyeliner game is impeccable.

thanks to the baes @nikkilee901 @riawnacapri @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for bringing Chanel #5 back to life 🙏🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻 #blessednotstressedtresses @screamqueensfox A photo posted by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Jul 13, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

Abigail shared the picture on her Instagram, which she captioned, "thanks to the baes @nikkilee901 @riawnacapri @ambahhh at @ninezeroone for bringing Chanel #5 back to life #blessednotstressedtresses @screamqueensfox."

At first we were a little confused—what does Chanel's No 5 perfume have to do with her hair? We quickly figured out she meant her Scream Queens character, which is amazing news because that clearly means there's some Scream Queens goodness in the works. We know the second season returns to TV on September, so in the meantime, we'll be watching as many reruns as possible.