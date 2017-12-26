Editor-Tested: The 9 Best Dry Shampoos, Ranked

My name is Marianne Mychaskiw, and I'm addicted to dry shampoo. Ever since being introduced to the product many years ago, I've hoarded it to the point that I'm storing bottles in my kitchen cabinet—I mean, what would Carrie Bradshaw do, right?—and considering that my hair is thick to the point of being obnoxious, washing it every day is hardly an option. I'll shampoo every other day or every two days if I can help it, but if it's a really good formula, it'll keep my style intact for up to four without any oily residue or itchiness involved. Though just about every hair brand contains a dry shampoo in their lineup, I'm pretty strict when it comes to my rules of finding that ideal formula. It can't have a sticky, hairspray-esque texture as I still want to be able to run my hands through, I don't want it to feel like I have any dry shampoo whatsoever in even if my hair is completely disgusting by that point, and remnants of any white powder must be kept to a minimum, or at the very least, easy to brush out. It's a pretty tall order, but I've been around the block enough times to find a few options that fit the bill.
After testing out more dry shampoos than I can count (and that my tiny studio apartment can hold), I've put together a list of the 9 best formulas currently on the market that span every price point. Scroll down to find out more about each one now, and to pick up a bottle—or—three for yourself.
1. Style Edit Invisible Dry Shampoo
I love this stuff so much, I keep a bottle stashed in my desk if I ever need to refresh my style mid-day. Style Edit's dry shampoo is super lightweight, so you can apply layers as needed, and I especially love how the mist comes out completely clear.
$15
2. Pantene Original Fresh Dry Shampoo
Pantene's dry shampoo works especially well the morning after your hair has picked up an unwanted scent, but you're still eager to power your blowout through one more day. Between the fresh-smelling fragrance that has become the brand's signature and the clean feeling it imparts on your strands, no one will be able to tell you skipped a shampoo.
Pantene Pro V | $5
3. Unwash Dry Cleanser
Rather than traditional talc powder, Unwash's Dry Cleanser uses volcanic ash in its formula, which is not nearly as heavy on your strands. The somewhat fruity scent is also a nice touch, since it won't clash with any of your floral fragrances.
$24
4. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Confession time: Since my hair is pretty long and thick, I get lazy with the lather, rinse, repeat cycle and will ride out my style for days on end. This is all thanks to Living Proof's dry shampoo, which manages to make my hair feel clean even when I have a few other formulas already coating my hair. Simply cover your roots in a veil of the stuff, and don't get thrown off by the initial white tint—the powders actually act as a sponge to soak up dirt and oil, then get encapsulated in a patented molecule used in the spray. Let it sit for about 30 seconds, and once you brush your hair out, all of the grime will be gone, along with the chalky finish.
Living Proof | $22
5. Klorane Tinted Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Klorane's dry shampoo was my gateway product into the category and I haven't looked back since. The ultra-fine mist uses oat milk and rice powder to absorb excess oil without adding weight, so when you run your fingers through your layers, they feel completely clean—even if we're on day two or three into a style. My only complaint? I run out way too quickly because I'm almost constantly using it. Even if you have blonde hair, I'd recommend the tinted formula since the color is subtle, and it's less time you'll spend brushing through to even out the color.
$20
6. Suave Keratin Infusion Dry Shampoo
Talk about a cheap trick—coming in at $5, Suave's formula works just as well as the most luxurious dry shampoos out there, not to mention, the keratin infusion is especially beneficial for frizz-prone hair.
Suave | $5
7. Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo
One of the biggest struggles of using dry shampoo is dealing with the process of blending out the white residue most formulas leave behind. Moroccanoil's version is available in two colors—one for brunettes, and a violet-hued one for lighter colors—to completely eliminate that step, and I love how it provides just enough texture and hold to revive any areas that look a little flat.
Moroccanoil | $26
8. Batiste Dry Shampoo in Cherry
When I was on vacation over the summer, I somehow managed to forget one of the million dry shampoos I had at home and had to pick up another bottle on a whim. Batiste's Cherry-scented option was a game time decision I couldn't have been more pleased with—the clean feeling it gave my hair left no questions as to why it's the top-selling dry shampoo in the UK, and it extended the lifespan of my style for two days after.
$6
9. Alterna Cleanse Extend Translucent Dry Shampoo
At the launch event for Alterna's Cleanse Extend Dry Shampoo, Katie Holmes told me during our interview that the Mango Coconut scent was her favorite of the three—and if it's good enough for her, I'm a believer. I tend to veer between that and the Bamboo Leaf option depending on the fragrance I'm wearing that day, and since the formula is slightly more stiff than some of the aformentioned dry shampoos, it's especially great for hair that has trouble holding volume, or for preserving that Drybar blowout on your fourth day in.
Alterna Haircare | $22