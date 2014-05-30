Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
7 Sexy Summer Cuts
-
1. Ciara’s Shoulder-Length StrandsCiara’s versatile cut is universally-flattering and offers a happy medium between long and short. It’s also a breeze to maintain, making it the perfect option for new moms like the singer herself.
2. Lupita Nyong’o’s Cropped CutLupita Nyong’o continues to prove the power of the pixie, whether she’s rocking a sparkling hair accessory or embracing her voluminous curls as pictured here.
3. Emma Stone's Blunt BangsFor an instant update, opt for fringe that falls past the brow like Emma Stone. The wispy length softly frames her features and can easily be swept to the side for a whole new look.
4. Kate Mara's Edgy LobThinking about hopping on the lob bandwagon? Get style inspiration from Kate Mara. Her textured waves add some extra edge and will take your look from day to night with ease.
5. Jennifer Lawrence's Short BobJennifer Lawrence’s once dramatic pixie has officially entered bob territory. To avoid the awkward growing out process like Lawrence, celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan recommends a trim every 10 weeks. “Cut the back and the bangs, shaping hair into a bob as the sides catch up in length,” he says.
6. Blake Lively's Effortless WavesNothing screams summer quite like loose, beachy waves. Blake Lively’s signature tousled look can be achieved on all hair types and is a no-fuss way to beat the rising temperatures.
7. Michelle Williams' Sleek BobIf longer strands seem impractical come summer, consider a chin-length cut with sweeping fringe. Michelle Williams' gracefully grown crop, for example, is both timeless and manageable for the sweltering days ahead.
