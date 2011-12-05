Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
5 Steps to a Glam Blowout
-
1. 5 Steps to a Glam Blowout
What's shiny, wavy, and sexy all over? This star-worthy look from hairstylist Serge Normant-stylist to stars like Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker. He shares his best DIY tips to get this flattering style in five easy steps.
Try on Julia Roberts' hairstyles now!
Try on Sarah Jessica Parker's hairstyles now!
-
2. Prep Hair
After a shower, blot strands with a towel, then spritz them with a volumizer; concentrate the spray on areas where you want extra body and lift (say, the crown or on the sides). Then start blow-drying. If you wait too long, your hair can get frizzy.
Serge Normant Meta Lush volumizer, $23; sergenormant.com.
-
3. Dry in Pieces
Section off the bottom layer of hair, then divide it into 1½-inch pieces. Position a medium-size round brush under the roots of one of the segments, and roll it as you blow-dry to "add shape and shine." The idea is to work your way up, tackling the crown last.
Sedu Revolution Pro 4000i dryer, $160; sedubeauty.com.
-
4. Twirl Ends
On your last pass through each handful of hair, stop just short of the tips; tilt the brush so it's vertical, then give it a twist so the hair is wrapped around it. Aim the dryer nozzle there for a few beats, then let strands cool off before unwinding. Hello, bounce!
Diane Reinforced Boar Bristle 2¼" round brush, $7; amazon.com.
-
5. Work in Waves
"Adding loose curls can make this look festive and fun," says Normant. First, run a light pomade or creamy wax over strands to smooth flyaways. Then grab a 1-inch-barrel curling iron and hold it vertically next to your head. Divide hair into thick sections. Wrap the bottom half of each around the iron; hold a few seconds before releasing.
Kiehl's Creative Cream wax, $16; kiehls.com.
-
6. Add Shine
Mist on a glossing spray after you've finished curling for a brilliant sheen. Want to make your waves appear even fuller? Lightly tease them, starting midway down the strands for more width, says Normant. Keep the top of your hair smooth.
Serge Normant Meta Sheer Dry Oil finishing spray, $24; sergenormant.com.
1 of 6
What's shiny, wavy, and sexy all over? This star-worthy look from hairstylist Serge Normant-stylist to stars like Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker. He shares his best DIY tips to get this flattering style in five easy steps.
5 Steps to a Glam Blowout
What's shiny, wavy, and sexy all over? This star-worthy look from hairstylist Serge Normant-stylist to stars like Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker. He shares his best DIY tips to get this flattering style in five easy steps.
Try on Julia Roberts' hairstyles now!
Try on Sarah Jessica Parker's hairstyles now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM