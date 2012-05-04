Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
31 Days, 31 Great Hair Ideas
-
1. 30 Days, 30 Great Hair Ideas
Stuck in the same-old-blowout rut—or simply out of new ways to do your hair? Bust out of boring with a month's supply of fresh styles and tips.
-
2. "Trim" Your Hair
For the latest faux bob, brush hair into a ponytail, but keep hair loose above the elastic to create a chin-length illusion from the front.
-
3. Twist Up the Tradition
A textured style like Jennifer Lawrence's puts an edgy spin on the typical sleek, cheerleader-esque pony, and is a great way to extend the life of your blowout. "Having some wave softens the ponytail," said Oribe, who created the star's look.
-
4. Add Volume to Your Updo
Leave the crown section out when you gather your messy bun, then create a sexy bump up top by teasing. Use bobby pins to hold the section in place.
-
5. Be a Pushover
Twist and pin back a few strands on one side to form a sexy sweep that gently frames your features.
-
6. Do the Urban Wave
Cousin to the beach wave, this looser bend can be achieved by sleeping in braids. Easy!
-
7. Accessorize Your Updo
Place a sparkly band just behind your ears to glam up a texturized bun or twist.
-
8. Try the Pony-Bun
Pull hair into a tight pony. Lift the top of the tail up and clip it against your head at the crown. Now flip it back down and clip again above the nape.
-
9. Let Your Bobby Pins Show
Pile on a bunch (the key to making this trend work) in a color that contrasts with your hair, and your casual updo turns seriously chic.
-
10. Stop, Drop, and Roll
Channel a flapper by parting hair deep on the side, then gathering it all at the nape before rolling it upward and pinning.
-
11. Coil Your Bun
Start a French braid just above your ear, then bring it around your head before coiling it into a low bun.
-
12. Work the Shoulder
All this flirty red-carpet fave takes is a quick tweak to your blowout. Coat damp hair with gel for hold, then push to one side with a paddle brush.
-
13. Bulk Up Your Pony
Tons of teasing gives this style oomph. Key details? Height at the crown and a strand wrapped around the elastic.
-
14. Bump It to the Side
Part hair slightly off-center, pull back a section above your ear, and pin it just below the crown, sliding the hair forward to make a pouf.
-
15. Weave an Updo
Braid two plaits, one on either side of your head. Gather them in back, then twist together to form a bun.
-
16. Wear Faux Fringe
Want bangs like Rooney Mara's for a night? Go for a clip-in variety that matches your color, then heat-style them to suit your do.
-
17. Think Big
The new blowout is all about big, bouncy volume. Start by blow-drying hair with a large barrel brush, set in loose pin curls for 10 minutes, then shake out until ends are wavy.
-
18. Slip on a Turban
How to switch up your look without even picking up a brush? Slide on a bold turban headband. Position it at the temples and push hair up (just a bit) for a relaxed but still sophisticated vibe.
-
19. Just Twist
Here's a no-fuss do for any texture. Just coil strands (like you do when you're bored), then pin hair randomly all over.
-
20. Top It Off
Fedora, beret, or knit cap, Zoë Kravitz rocks them all—an inspiration to you to buy a few cool hats and deploy them as necessary.
-
21. Take Up the Slack
Brush hair back into a high, tight pony, then shellac the sides into submission with gel for a super-sleek effect (it takes two minutes!).
-
22. Create a Halo
Braiding hair horizontally on either side of a deep side part creates a whimsical, hippie-like effect.
-
23. Giddyup Your Braid
Got a spare shoelace or leather cord? Weave it into your plait to rough up the texture and define your twists.
-
24. Rock a Big Curl in the Front
This mod do works best on thick hair. Wrap the whole top section around a large curler, slide it out, twist, and pin.
-
25. Embrace Your Frizz
No, really. The key is to strike the right look by brushing out tight curls and misting with a shine spray to create a soft (not stiff) feel.
-
26. Let Your Updo Come Undone
Sweep your hair up into a twist, but instead of tucking the ends in, let them spill out. Pull some pieces free around your face for a tousled finish.
-
27. Detail Your Tail
Copy this hybrid style by gathering hair into a low pony, then fishtail-braid a small section of the upper tail, leaving the rest sleek.
-
28. Fire Up Your Locks
Deep, wearable reds have instant impact. Ease in with a temporary tint that washes out in a few shampoos.
-
29. Position Your Plait
Lend the season's go-to braid a feminine feel by flicking it over your shoulder and letting a few wisps slip out.
-
30. Tie On a Pretty Scarf
These toppers were all over the runways, looking best when knotted off-center and with hair teased for a little height. (Bonus: It's a hip way to hide greasy roots.)
-
31. Be a Wrap Star
Bring a glam vibe to a structured bun by winding a braided section (or extension) around the base and pinning in place.
-
32. Wash and Go (For Real)
Give your blow-dryer a rest by combing through damp hair with gel, then sculpting the sides and top upward.
