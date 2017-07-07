25 Easy Summer Hairstyles to Wear Now 

Summertime and the living is easy—that is until you have to fight with the heat and humidity when you're styling your hair. When the temperature is high, the last thing you want to do is spend time doing your hair when sweat and frizz are going to inevitably ruin your look after spending a few minutes out in a heatwave.

Instead of fighting with your hair, we've rounded up a set of hairstyles that are not only simple to do, but will also hold up on the hottest of summer days. We turned to the red carpet to round up 25 of the easiest hot-weather celebrity hairstyles you'll want to wear all season long.

