25 Easy Summer Hairstyles to Wear Now 

Summertime and the living is easy—that is until you have to fight with the heat and humidity when you're styling your hair. When the temperature is high, the last thing you want to do is spend time doing your hair when sweat and frizz are going to inevitably ruin your look after spending a few minutes out in a heatwave.
Instead of fighting with your hair, we've rounded up a set of hairstyles that are not only simple to do, but will also hold up on the hottest of summer days. We turned to the red carpet to round up 25 of the easiest hot-weather celebrity hairstyles you'll want to wear all season long.
1. Priyanka Chopra's Smooth Low Ponytail
A low ponytail is a staple hairstyle in any season, but we particularly love how easy but polished it looks even on the most humid days. Wash your hair with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner duo like Pantene Pro-V's Smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner ($4 each; target.com) to fight frizz starting in the shower.
2. Lauren Conrad's Chunky Top Knot
"The slightly messy texture of the bun makes it more current," says Kristen Ess, Conrad’s hairstylist. “Let it have its imperfections-it softens the overall look.” To pull-off a similar look, Ess suggests using larger bobby pins-“the smaller ones tend to move around too much”-and finishing with a generous blast of strong hold hairspray. “Focus on smoothing flyaways around the hairline and at the base, but not so much on the bun itself,” she adds.
3. Jessica Alba's Shiny Waves
Instead of sacrificing shine by weighing your curls down with products to keep them in place, use a multitasking serum after you've bow-dried and styled your strands with a curling iron. Honest Beauty's Honestly Polished Dry Condition + Shine Serum ($20; honestbeauty.com) revives hair without leaving behind buildup while boosting shine.
4. Emma Roberts's Fashion Ponytail
Marcus Francis gave Roberts this ultra-high ponytail for the red carpet. "There are two things to keep in mind when creating this ponytail," Francis tell us. "First, follow the natural line of your cheekbone when pulling your hair back. And when in doubt, aim higher." Secondly, he suggests tilting your head back as you gather. "It leaves the hair at the nape tight and clean," he says.
5. Gabrielle Union's Falling Down Updo
Union's hairstylist Kiyah Wright gave her hair a few twists around a curling iron with a one-inch barrel to give the ringlets bounce and shape, then pinned hair into a low updo. "This look is great for an evening on the town, or even for an formal event like a wedding," Wright said. "I let a few curls frame Gabrielle's face to create a soft effect, and used very little product aside from hairspray to set the look."
6. Elle Fanning's Exposed Bobby Pins
While bobby pins are the silent heroes of many of our best hairstyles, take a cue from Fanning and make the hairpin the focal point of your style. Use one to pin back one side of your hair at the temple and stack a few extras below it.
7. Alexa Chung’s Low Maintenance Updo
“Alexa doesn’t like a style to look too done,” explains her UK-based hairstylist George Northwood. A dab of Kiehl's Silk Groom serum ($18; nordstrom.com) is all the fashionista uses to tame excessive fuzz and impart a subtle gloss.
8. Halle Berry's Tousled Pixie
If humidity makes your short hair puff, embrace the extra lift at your roots. Warm a dab of styling wax or paste like Shu Uemura Art of Hair Shape Paste ($39; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) between your palms, then use your fingertips to twist, mold and paste small sections as you see fit. A blast of cold air will set the free-form style.
9. Hilary Duff's Simple Twist
What better way to dress up a bouncy blowout than this easy look? Just take a small section of hair from your part and twist it back away from your face. If you have time, add a few curls with a curling iron to elevate the look for day or night. Hairstylist Marcus Francis, advises using a large barrel curling iron to create similar ringlets. "Wrap medium-sized sections around the iron, then pin the curls to the side," says Francis. "This will give the style more volume and bounce."
10. Ariana Grande's Braided Ponytail
If a high ponytail is your go-to hairstyle, upgrade your everyday look by adding a few random one-inch plaits to the base of your pony like Grande did. Once your tail is set, wrap a strand around the hair elastic to conceal it.
11. Kate Mara's '70s Half Updo
A strict and smooth center part is the key to this retro-inspired look. Pull hair back on either side of the head, making sure the ears stay covered, before securing with criss-crossed bobby pins on the back of the head.
12. Emily Ratajkowski's Soft Curls
Instead of trying to revive a day (or two) old blowout, give the ends of your hair a refresh by curling the bottom few inches of your hair with a curling iron and brushing everything over to one side. Set your waves while they're still warm by spritzing them with hairspray.
13. Sonam Kapoor's Twisted Bun
On either side of your head, roll back the strands along your hairline, adding more hair as your work your way backwards, just like you do with a French braid. (Tuck in a few pins if you find the twists are heavy and tipping forwards.) Wrap the two twists into an untidy bun and secure with pins and elastic. This style isn't meant to look prim, so don't worry about asymmetries or imperfections.
14. Lucy Hale's French Braids
A foolproof way for keeping sweaty, greasy bangs off of your forehead: French-braiding your fringe along with any face-framing layers that usually end up stuck to your face. To give your plaits extra staying power give your hair a blast of dry shampoo like Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle Oil Control ($20; sephora.com) before braiding it to add extra grip and hold.
15. Bella Hadid's Swingy Bob
Not wavy, but not too blunt, Hadid's bob falls inbetween stick straight and wavy which is what makes it a perfect styling option for humid days. To get the look, Hadid's stylist Jen Atkin prepped the model's hair with Ouai Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) and Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist ($39; sephora.com) before blow-drying it and bending the ends with a 1.5-inch curling iron.
16. Kendall Jenner's Half Up-Half Down Bob
Whatever length your hair is at, Jenner's half-up half-down look is perfect for those of us that want our strands away from our face, but still want to wear our hair down. Before sectioning off the top part of the model's hair while keeping her center part and pulling it back, hairstylist Jen Atkin prepped Jenner's hair with Ouai's Soft Mousse ($28; sephora.com) when it was damp for extra body.
17. Stella Maxwell
Spritz your hair with a wave spray and give it a good scrunch to add movement and texture. Then, pin the front pieces of your hair back with bobby pins. Yup, it's that easy.
18. Nina Dobrev's Tousled, Wavy Bob
Put down the heat tools. To enhance your natural curl pattern like Dobrev's, wash your hair with a texturizing shampoo like R+Co's Cactus Shampoo ($24; nordstrom.com) and let it air dry. This shampoo is formulated with texture-building particles that bring out your natural waves and add grit to your strands.
19. Jennifer Lopez's Retro Ponytail
Use the extra volume frizz gives you to your benefit. A '60s-inspired high pony like the one Lopez wore to the 2017 Met Gala will look more full with all that body. To add more shine to your tail, run a lightweight hair serum like L'Oreal Paris's Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum ($6; target.com) from roots to ends before pulling your strands up.
20. Cara Delevingne's Single Braid
Have a bob that isn't quite long enough to pull back? No problem. Try an edgy single braid like Cara Delevingne. Part your hair to the side and braid the front piece of one side. Finish by securing it with a bobby pin behind your ear.
21. Zendaya's Pulled-Back Natural Curls
If you're working with your natural texture, your curls need just as much hydration on scorching days as you do. Keep your hair hydrated and defined with a mist like Vernon Francois's CURL~ Moisture Spray ($32; sephora.com). And on days when the heat is just too much to handle? Pull back your hair back at the nape of your neck like Zendaya.
22. Olivia Munn's Messy Top Knot
The beauty of Munn's updo is that you can recreate it in five minutes flat whether your hair is damp or dry. Don't think too much about how your twisting your hair up to keep the look effortless.
23. Chrissy Teigen's Beachy Waves
Beachy waves are a classic summer beauty look whether or not you're anywhere near the water. If you're using a flat iron to create undone bends in your hair like Teigen's, shield your strands from heat damage before styling with a protective spray like TRESemme's Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave In-Spray ($4; target.com).
24. Hailey Baldwin's Loose, Textured Braid
Gently tease your hair at the crown before raking into a low braid like Baldwin's for volume. To add a bit of texture to the plait, gently pull apart the braid or pancake it to keep it from looking fussy.
25. Lily-Rose Depp's Tousled Low Bun
When creating Lily-Rose Depp's low bun at for the 2017 Met Gala, hairstylist Johnnie Sapong spritzed her damp hair with Leonor Greyl's Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; nordstrom.com) and rough dried it for extra texture. If you want to add more waves to your updo, take a medium curling iron to your hair in one-inch sections before pulling it up.