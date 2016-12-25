The #InstaFamous Hair Trends that Took Over Your Feed in 2016

If 2015 was the year of the product flat lay photo, 2016 was the year of the Instagram exclusive hair trends. Along with sparking envy in those stalking your feed, the stunning, vibrant, and sometimes daring shades provide an endless source of hairspiration. So, put the social media platform’s new bookmarking feature to good use and save all of the looks you’ve eyed throughout the year to share with your stylist. To refresh your memory before you follow suit with your feed, we’ve rounded up all of 2016’s viral hair color trends.