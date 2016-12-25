The #InstaFamous Hair Trends that Took Over Your Feed in 2016

If 2015 was the year of the product flat lay photo, 2016 was the year of the Instagram exclusive hair trends. Along with sparking envy in those stalking your feed, the stunning, vibrant, and sometimes daring shades provide an endless source of hairspiration. So, put the social media platform’s new bookmarking feature to good use and save all of the looks you’ve eyed throughout the year to share with your stylist. To refresh your memory before you follow suit with your feed, we’ve rounded up all of 2016’s viral hair color trends.
1. Lisa Frank Hair
A technicolor dye job inspired by the Lisa Frank accessories you coveted in middle school is every '90s kid's dream.
2. Chocolate-Mauve Hair
What do you get when rose gold and rich brown pollinates? A pretty hair color that flatters every complexion because it incorporates both warm and cool tones.
3. Surprise Hair Color
This rainbow hair trend can best be described as business on top, party underneath.
4. Pumpkin Spice Hair
This fall-appropriate shade is just another way to pumpkin spice up your life. "The color can best be described as a rich copper tone with hints of gold," Pravana guest artist Jessica Gonzalez, colorist at Benjamin Salon Arts District told InStyle. Consider it the must-have accessory to everyone's favorite Instagrammable beverage.
5. Jewel-Toned Hair
Rich amethyst and sapphire shades look just as pretty as a piece of jewelry as they do on your head. This trend inspired by precious jewels requires you to bleach your base color out (unless you're already light) before applying the vibrant hue on top.
6. Rose Gold Hair
Rose gold isn't just for jewelry anymore. Along with earning the reputation as the most flattering makeup shade you're probably not wearing this year, the shade became the go-to for those of us too timid to go full pastel.
7. Tiger Eye Hair
Inspired by the brown, gold, and caramel hues of a tiger's eye stone, according to Honey Hairstylist Corey Tuttle, this coloring technique brings warmth and "beautiful intensity" to brunettes. It also makes for a double tap-worthy 'gram.
8. Stencil Hair
Channel your inner-Van Gogh with stylist Janine Ker's hair stencil prints. To create the musem-worthy patterns, Ker draws the desired pattern on a stencil which she holds directly onto the hair as she sprays the color on top.
9. Denim Hair
Just like your favorite pair of jeans, this mix of blue and grey shades will go with any outfit.
10. Glitter Roots
If you've ever needed justification for incorporating glitter into your beauty routine as an adult, consider sprinkling glitter at your roots your gateway for re-sparking your love affair with the sparkly stuff.
11. Phoenix Hair
Loved all things glow-in-the-dark as a kid? Then this color trend is for you. Colorist Guy Tang combines neon pink and yellow shades so that the finish product lives up to the mythological creature it was named after. It's best shown off in a blacklight room.