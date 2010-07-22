Is there something about playing crazy that makes you want a crazy cute haircut? Cate Blanchett got raves for her stage portrayal of the unhinged Southern belle Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire-but there was nothing untethered about the polished, sleek pixie she debuted this summer. After Michelle Williams haunted Leonardo DeCaprio in Shutter Island, she opted for a ghostly white, impossibly adorable pixie.