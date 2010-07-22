Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
2010 Makeover Awards
-
1. Best New BodyA Grammy, an Oscar, a baby-oh my! After knocking down a few huge life achievements, Jennifer Hudson debuted a sleeker, smaller figure...and earned a spot on the cover of our 2010 Makeover Issue!
-
2. Best Range of ChangeThe Heroes star may not have actual superpowers, but she sure has mastered the art of the quick change: One month a curly updo, the next honey blond bangs. She dabbled briefly with deep russet strands before settling on a graphic pixie. Talk about keeping the change!
-
3. Best Edgy EvolutionJessica Alba is some kind of fearless. She chopped her flowy locks into a shaggy bob and dropped the Chloe tiers (left) in favor of a snug leather minidress (right). She's gone from downright pretty to, well, pretty edgy.
-
4. Best Discovery of a FlatironTaylor Swift will kiss childhood behind this December, when she turns 21. How is she preparing? Test-driving sleeker, sexier strands instead of her signature princess-y curls.
-
5. Best Diva ReduxJennifer Lopez never stopped being glam-the mother of two just covered up for a while. But La Lopez could only skip the glitz for so long-she was in full Versace bling for the Grammys (center) and kicked off summer in skintight Gianfranco Ferre sequins. Welcome back, J.Lo!
-
6. Best Less is MoreDon't get us wrong, we loved the edgy Xtina. But when Christina Aguilera turned her graphic, raw look into something sculpted and well-groomed, her softer style turned plenty of heads.
-
7. Best Ingenue UpgradeGlee lead Lea Michele started out 2010 as the prettiest girl at the prom. Now the most popular girl in primetime, the Emmy nominee sports slinky gowns, dramatic fringe and makeup as bold as her voice.
-
8. Best Clean CutsRobert Pattinson lopped off his signature mane without sacrificing one iota of sex appeal; Adrian Grenier bid farewell to his signature curls-and introduced us all to his baby blues.
-
9. Best Scene-Stealing VintageFor this spring's Sex and The City 2 premieres Kristin Davis teamed up with Cameron Silver of L.A.'s Decades to score the most stunning dresses from eras past. From her hot pink Jean Desses goddess gown (left), to a beaded Balmain (center) and a lemony Lacroix (right), Davis proved nearly everything gets better with age.
-
10. Best Short and Sweet StylesIs there something about playing crazy that makes you want a crazy cute haircut? Cate Blanchett got raves for her stage portrayal of the unhinged Southern belle Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire-but there was nothing untethered about the polished, sleek pixie she debuted this summer. After Michelle Williams haunted Leonardo DeCaprio in Shutter Island, she opted for a ghostly white, impossibly adorable pixie.
-
11. Best Head-to-ToeOscar-nominee Carey Mulligan knows how to embrace her characters-and her makeovers. With the help of peroxide, a tidy pixie and unique designer finds, the Indie actress’s style choices are as finely tuned as her acting chops.
-
12. Best Twilight HighlightsThese two Twilight Saga stars got bitten by the highlights bug-Kristen Stewart sported a sweet strawberry blond for summer; Ashley Greene lightened up her chestnut mane with a wash of champagne highlights.
-
13. Best Couture OverhaulRed-carpet boundaries are meant to be pushed by R&B divas. But when Ciara started favoring Riccardo Tisci's artful Givenchy (right) designs, the star went from breaking rules to just plain ruling.
1 of 13
Best New Body
A Grammy, an Oscar, a baby-oh my! After knocking down a few huge life achievements, Jennifer Hudson debuted a sleeker, smaller figure...and earned a spot on the cover of our 2010 Makeover Issue!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM