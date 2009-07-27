The phenomenon that is Twilight has certainly changed the lives of its young cast, but in the case of Ashley Greene, it changed her locks as well. "I cut it to make my hair fit under [my character Alice's] wig properly," she has said of her enviable bob. "I didn't have to go quite so short but I figured it's the only time I would ever do it." Lucky for Greene the layered cut flatters her delicate bone structure in a way her long mane could not. That's not to say she's sold on the trendsetting style: "It's cute short, but I'll grow it back out."