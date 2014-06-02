Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
15 Under $15: The Best Summer Hair Bargains
1. Cantu Grow Strong Strengthening TreatmentWe admit-we often extend the six-week trim rule to let our layers grow, only be confronted by dry ends and breakage. That's why we're obsessed with Cantu's shea butter-rich mask ($5; drugstore.com). Your scalp gets the hydration it needs to grow longer, stronger hair, while your existing lengths are protected from further damage.
2. Mark Hill Gorgeous Quick Change Texturizing PolishAcross the pond, Mark Hill's Texturizing Polish ($12; walgreens.com) is a cult favorite among Brit beauties, and we can see why. On short hair, the lightweight emulsion can form polished and low-key effects alike, and the moldable formula allows you to change up your style throughout the day. We also love how it creates a tousled "off-duty model" texture on longer lengths-not to mention the fresh floral scent.
3. Marc Anthony Strictly Curls StretchLoosen up! If one of your ringlets happens to be coiled a little too tightly, a small amount of Marc Anthony's Curl Stretch ($8; ulta.com) can help achieve a more tousled texture. It's ideal for showing off new growth, or as a quick fix to a curling iron mishap.
4. Ogx Sunkissed Blonde Lemon HighlightsWith all things '90s experiencing a renaissance, we almost thought to dig out our old-school bottles of Sun-In, until we crossed paths with this coconut oil-rich version ($7; drugstore.com). In addition to the beachy blonde highlights it creates, we love how the lightweight blend keeps our hair touchable and shiny.
5. L'Oreal Sleek It Serum-SprayCombined with the summer heat and humidity, a traditional hair serum can add extra weight to your strands. Opt for a spray-on version like L'Oreal's ($5; lorealparisusa.com), which keeps frizz, flyaways, and dry hair at bay with just one spritz.
6. SheaMoisture Coconut and Hibiscus Curl Enhancing SmoothieBecause curly hair has a few more curves than its bone-straight counterparts, extra moisturizing is needed to keep your ringlets in prime condition. SheaMoisture's Curl Enhancing Smoothie ($12; target.com) doesn't skimp on hair-healthy ingredients like coconut oil, avocado, and silk protein, and we love how it defines each individual coil without giving off a stiff appearance.
7. Smooth Sexy Hair Smooth Encounter Blow Dry CremeThe humid elements can cause a pro-quality blowout to lose its shape in a matter of seconds, so before you pick up the round brush, apply a light layer of the Smooth Encounter Blow Dry Creme ($7; ulta.com) to your mid-lengths and ends to help lock in the texture, and create a soft, touchable feel.
8. Fudge Urban Dry ShampooNo time to fuss over hair tools? Beat the heat by extending your blowout, and mist Fudge Urban's Dry Shampoo ($8; target.com) onto your root area to absorb excess oil. Your style will be restored to its full, bouncy glory, and even dark hair hues won't be left with a chalky finish.
9. TommyGuns Sage and Basil ShampooThe summer heat may have you wanting to wash your hair more frequently, but a toning shampoo like TommyGuns sage and basil version ($11; asos.com) can be the balancing act your strands need to prevent you from lathering, rinsing, and repeating 7 days a week. Sage controls the excess amounts of oil produced by your scalp, while the basil serves as a cleanser that won't strip away your natural emollients.
10. Anatomicals The Sleek Shall Inherit The Earth ConditionerWe can't decide what we like better-this conditioner's witty name, or the smooth, Gwyneth-esque effect it gives our frizz-prone strands ($7; asos.com).
11. Sephora Collection Tropicolor Ribbon Hair TiesAre they ribbon-inspired accessories, or durable ponytail holders? Trick question: They're both! Sephora's trendy hair ties ($9; sephora.com) make for a perfect pair to any sun dress in your closet, and enough grip to hold your strands in place once the mercury rises.
12. Got 2b Calm & Shine Styling OilWe've tried our fair share of argan oils, and Got 2b's wallet-friendly version ($7; walgreens.com), which also contains white grape and marula oils in the mix, can tame our flywaways and add a glossy finish just as well as its higher-priced counterparts.
13. Briogeo Wash & Volumize Spill-Proof Travel KitTaking your hair products on vacation can be quite the struggle-you either have to sacrifice style for convenience with the hotel-provided minis, or you end up with product leaking into your suitcase. Never again! Briogeo's TSA-friendly travel kit ($14; briogeohair.com) packs the brand's high-quality formulas into a streamlined, six-piece set that fits snugly into your carry-on, and even better, won't spill onto your designer dresses.
14. A Beautiful Life Surf WaxWax on! This pina colada-scented puck ($14; abeautifullife.com) works wonders on just about every length and hair type. Give longer layers a frizz-free beachy texture, or use it on your pixie cut to create a tousled edge-you can pick up more product by running the wax under a hair dryer or warm water for a heavier application.
15. Eva NYC Mane Tamer Leave-In CreamForget the blow-dry-and-go look-during a heat wave, it's impossible to even pick up styling tools without breaking a sweat. That's why we're obsessed with Eva NYC's ultra-rich leave in conditioner ($14; drugstore.com), which re-hydrates dry, ocean beaten strands with a blend of Keravis protein and argan oil. Just work a dollop into damp hair, and air-dry it to let your natural texture come through.
