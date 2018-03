Across the pond, Mark Hill's Texturizing Polish ($12; walgreens.com ) is a cult favorite among Brit beauties, and we can see why. On short hair, the lightweight emulsion can form polished and low-key effects alike, and the moldable formula allows you to change up your style throughout the day. We also love how it creates a tousled "off-duty model" texture on longer lengths-not to mention the fresh floral scent.