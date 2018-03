Kate Upton flawlessly blended two popular hair trends in one sleek updo. After blowing out her hair, celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler applied a drop of Leonor Greyl’s eclat Naturel Styling Cream ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com ) to each section before curling with large-barrel wand. “This was really the key product to her look as it created that nice sleek, wet look we wanted,” he tells us. To create the front wave, he switched to a smaller wand, adding a bit more product to tame flyaways. Once curling her entire head, Butler pulled Upton’s hair into a ponytail, using an elastic band with hooks to secure in place. Then, he wrapped the length around the base and pinned. A mist of Lacque Souple Hair Spray ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com ) provided a final touch.