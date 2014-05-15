For an edgy, rock ‘n roll vibe, search no further than Ashley Greene's tousled strands for inspiration. After misting dry hair with Herbal Essences Set Me Up Heat Protection Spray ($6; amazon.com), hairstylist Richard Collins twisted two-inch sections of hair around a 1.5” curling iron, leaving out the ends for added edge. While twisting and curling section by section, Collins suggests keeping some pieces straighter, “especially around the hairline, to create a more tousled look,” he says. To finish, he blasted Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo ($7; drugstore.com) at the root for an instant boost of body and applied hair spray to lock the style in place.