The 15 Sexiest Summer Hairstyles
-
1. no titleWe've rounded up our favorite summer hairstyles-that will work in any weather-and we're giving you the how-to firsthand from the star stylists that created the looks!
-
2. Kirsten Dunst's Floral UpdoTry an embellished band like Kirsten Dunst's to add a dramatic, feminine touch to an otherwise low-key look. "The feeling Kirsten and I were going for was flirty and undone," said her hairstylist Marcus Francis. Go for a similar look by using your accessory as an anchor. Position the headband first, then start twisting and pinning sections upward, close to the headband. And don't worry about perfect placement. "Subtle flyaways add to this style, making it wearable and modern," Francis added.
-
3. Scarlett Johansson's Halo BraidWhen going for a thick braid like Scarlett Johansson's, keep the direction of the plait in mind, and be sure to use a mousse beforehand to give the style extra hold. "The braid is shaped on the outside—it's important to know where to start so you'll know where to finish," said her hairstylist Alain Pichon. "On Scarlett, I started behind her right ear and worked down across the nape of her neck so the front would be thicker, and so I could seamlessly tuck the rest of the length into her style."
-
4. Ginnifer Goodwin's Piecy PixieShort crops like Ginnifer Goodwin's are ideal for staying cool in the summer heat. After blow-drying, run a styling wax or thick molding mud through random pieces of hair to bring out the texture and create light separation, particularly in the bangs, to keep the style from appearing too blunt.
-
5. Lauren Conrad's Low BunThe trick to a perfect bun like Lauren Conrad's? A foam hair insert like the one from ASOS ($9; asos.com). They take the guesswork out of forming an ample updo-all you have to do is roll them into place. Conrad's hairstylist Kristin Ess split her hair into three sections, then rolled a straight-line hair foundation into the back to create her bun. "Drape the two side sections over your bun, and if you need to, wrap them around a curling iron first so they blend seamlessly," Ess said. And don't skimp on the bobby pins; since the foundation adds weight to the style, use more hair pins for extra support.
-
6. Solange Knowles's Natural CurlsFor a style that requires no heat tools at all, wear your hair in its natural texture like Solange Knowles. Incorporate a hydrating shampoo and deep conditioner like the Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Hair Smoothie ($20; carolsdaughter.com) into your routine to keep the summer elements from drying out your strands, and avoid putting your hair into styles that pull on it to keep breakage to a minimum. "Before I shampoo, I comb out my hair with a wide-tooth comb," Knowles told InStyle. "The wider the teeth, the less strain and breakage you're going to have."
-
7. Emmanuelle Chriqui's Beachy WavesLoose, tousled waves like Emmanuelle Chriqui's are a summer essential. Humidity actually works with the style to create a carefree feel—meaning hairspray is optional. Allow your hair to air-dry to bring out your natural waves, then loosely wrap sections around a medium-barrel curling iron. Rake your fingers through the ringlets after they have cooled to rough up the texture.
-
8. Jessica Alba's Glamorous WavesChannel your inner pin-up girl for a night on the town, and go for a sultry retro 'do like Jessica Alba's. "This look is well-designed, structured and elegant," said her hairstylist Renato Campora. Campora used a one-inch curling iron to create curls, then brushed through them, causing the ringlets to fall into soft waves. A touch of Frederic Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream ($27; fekkai.com) finished the look, giving it a mirror-like shine.
-
9. Charlize Theron's Sideswept PonyCharlize Theron gave the side pony a twist by rolling it up across the back, and keeping it low. "This is a very minimalist look that is still appropriate for events," said her hairstylist Enzo Angileri. "I wanted to eject some glamour into the look, but wanted to keep it simple as well." Angileri started on one side of the star's head, twisting her strands upward and working from the left to the right. After a ponytail was created, he secured the style with bobby pins and finished with a spritz of Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine ($26; moroccanoil.com for locations). "I didn't use hairspray because I wanted the look to be completely natural and loose," he added.
-
10. Eva Longoria's Bumped-Up PonytailExtra volume is an easy way to add a Brigitte Bardot-esque flair to the traditional ponytail. For a style like Eva Longoria's, start with clean, blown-out hair, and tease your top layer at the crown using a fine-tooth comb. Sweep a layer of un-teased hair over to cover the backcombing, then fasten into a high ponytail.
-
11. Gwyneth Paltrow's Sleek BunWe love the high-fashion feel created by Gwyneth Paltrow's ultra-smooth bun, and how her perfect center part makes the style graphic. A little shine serum goes a long way when recreating this look, so smooth a dime-sized drop through before securing the style. While wispy pulled-out layers work with other summer styles, Paltrow's look is all about the sleek texture, so keep a flyaway tamer on hand to maintain the streamlined appearance.
-
12. Shailene Woodley's High PonyAlthough Woodley's style sits high on her head, it's a far cry from a stiff cheerleader ponytail. "We decided that a high ponytail would be appropriate as we didn't want to overdo it," said her hairstylist Jamal Hammadi. "She's such a beautiful young woman, and I wanted to celebrate that." Hammadi applied a shine serum before blowing out hair, then sprayed on the Hamadi Shea Spray ($19; hamadibeauty.com) to add extra shine. After a quick pass with a straightening iron, he gathered her strands into a high ponytail, keeping her center part to maintain a modern look.
-
13. Nina Dobrev's Elegant ChignonEven though Nina Dobrev's polished style embodies all the elements of a classic updo, it manages to maintain a touchable appearance. When going for a similar look, keep styling products down to the essentials to keep your strands soft, but add extra volume at the crown to keep it from looking like a prom updo.
-
14. Mary-Kate Olsen's Textured UpdoDon't stress over salt-soaked hair. Try Mary-Kate Olsen's textured 'do if you hit the shore, but don't have time to re-style. Olsen's hairstylist Charley Brown separated her hair into four sections, and after adding texturizer and sea salt spray, he shook out her strands and twisted each section into a piecey bun. "Rub the silhouette of the hairline to bring out the baby hairs and intentional flyaways," Brown said. "This gives the style a romantic, undone feel."
-
15. Jennifer Lopez's Half-UpdoInstead of fighting the elements, Jennifer Lopez worked with them and wore her hair in a curly half-updo. This style is ideal for those humid days where your strands just can't be tamed. Take the two top sections of your hair and pin them back with bobby pins, but allow tendrils and flyaways to frame your face. The perfectly disheveled ringlets are part of the appeal.
-
16. Cameron Diaz's Beachy Bob"The low deep side part gives it a sexy look," said hairstylist Lona Vigi who created Cameron Diaz's tousled bob. "Blow dry only the bangs, pulling them forward first, then overextending to the other side to create the sweep." To create the windblown texture, Vigi added clips to Diaz's damp hair and let it air-dry for the most organic texture.
