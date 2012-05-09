When going for a thick braid like Scarlett Johansson's, keep the direction of the plait in mind, and be sure to use a mousse beforehand to give the style extra hold. "The braid is shaped on the outside—it's important to know where to start so you'll know where to finish," said her hairstylist Alain Pichon. "On Scarlett, I started behind her right ear and worked down across the nape of her neck so the front would be thicker, and so I could seamlessly tuck the rest of the length into her style."



