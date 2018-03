Charlize Theron gave the side pony a twist by rolling it up across the back, and keeping it low. "This is a very minimalist look that is still appropriate for events," said her hairstylist Enzo Angileri. "I wanted to eject some glamour into the look, but wanted to keep it simple as well." Angileri started on one side of the star's head, twisting her strands upward and working from the left to the right. After a ponytail was created, he secured the style with bobby pins and finished with a spritz of Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine ($26; moroccanoil.com for locations). "I didn't use hairspray because I wanted the look to be completely natural and loose," he added.Try on Charlize Theron's hairstyles now!