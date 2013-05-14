Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
15 Products We Love Under $15
1. 15 Products We Love for Under $15 EachWhether you have long or short hair, colored or curly or straight hair, every woman is on the hunt for salon-worthy products at wallet-friendly prices. Looking for something to add volume, de-frizz, protect your color, or extend your blowout-that actually work-and don't break the bank? Read on!
2. GUD Red Ruby Groovy Shampoo and ConditionerSome “green” products have a muddy consistency or smell like a health food store—but this hair duo manages to ditch parabens, phthalates, and animal testing while still smelling like a delicious combo of zingy grapefruit and earthy thyme ($7 for each; gudhappens.com).
3. Living Proof Prime Style ExtenderFinally, scientists solve an important problem: using the OFPMA molecule to make your blowout last twice as long, so you don't have to spend your life as a slave to your hot tools. More to love: it also detangles and smooths hair's cuticle ($12 for 2oz; sephora.com).
4. John Frieda Runway Style CollectionAdmit it—your hairbands are all boring black, and they're all stretched out. Retire them and refresh your ponytail with these cool-print, no-pull elastics ($7; target.com).
5. Tresemme Fresh Start Color Care Dry ShampooRemove oil from greasy roots and add a fresh scent to second-day (okay, or third or fourth day) hair with a quick mist of this mist, which dries without leaving any build-up or white flakes ($5; walgreens.com).
6. Evo Helmut Finishing SprayHold your style in place, and protect against humidity, with this aerosol spray, which also adds shine. It gives a strong hold so your look isn't going anywhere, but doesn't feel stiff or sticky. Bonus: it also protects against UV rays to keep your color intact ($10; evohair.com).
7. Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Texturizing SprayFact: everyone gets sexy, tousled hair at the beach. To steal that mermaid mojo even when you're landlocked, spritz this texturing spray onto damp hair and let its Dead Sea salt and sea kelp work their magic ($5; ulta.com).
8. UMBERTO Beverly Hills Volumizer Thickening SpraySpritz onto damp hair before blow-drying and using a curling iron or flat iron to lock in volume; a second spritz on dry hair ensures hair won't fall flat later, even at the roots ($13; target.com).
9. Batiste Dry ShampooSome dry shampoos are chalky, flaky, or leave noticeable white residue on hair, but not the Batiste versions (plus, they smell great). Spritz your roots, wait a minute, and comb out to instantly make flat, greasy roots look thick and clean, no water necessary ($8; ulta.com).
10. Van Thomas Christine GlazeIt's hard out there for your hair—it endures daily UV rays from the sun, not to mention the scorch from your too-hot flat iron. This glaze helps minimize the damage so any hair type looks shinier and more vibrant ($15; vanthomasconcepts.com).
11. Sally Hershberger Hyper Hydration Super Keratin ConditionerImprove your hair's parched texture before you even start styling. The power trio of keratin protein, Argan oil, and Amla oil smooth and repair dry, damaged, or color-treated hair, and the sulfate-free formula means color stays fresh and shiny ($9; drugstore.com).
12. Oscar Blandi Pronto Styling PinsThat complicated-looking but gorgeous up-do you think only your hairstylist a can master? You just need a Styling Pin, the instructions, and 10 minutes to practice to nail a professional-level bun or twist ($12; macys.com).
13. John Frieda Colour Protection LineHarsh shampoos can strip out haircolor, so color-master John Frieda created this pair to help prevent fading, whether you're an Everlasting Blonde, Brilliant Brunette, or Radiant Red (it's especially good for redheads, since that color tends to disappear most quickly) ($6.50 for each; wm6.walmart.com).
14. Bumble & Bumble DefrizzThis smoother works to control fuzzy hair (yep, even in high humidity or a flat-out downpour), and is great for curls—no more halo of flyaways around your head ($15; sephora.com).
15. Motions Straight Finish CleanserA miracle shampoo for those with tangled curls—Motions elongates and smooths them while conditioning with shea butter, soy bean oil, and keratin protein ($7; target.com).
