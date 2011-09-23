Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
12 Celebrity Haircuts That Made a Career
-
1. Twiggy's Sideswept Pixie
Lesley Hornby-better known as Twiggy-went from pretty teen model to the international symbol of sexy '60s androgyny with a few quick snips of the scissors.
-
2. Miley Cyrus's Punk Rock Crop
Miley Cyrus surprised all of us by trading her lengthy Hannah Montana strands for a platinum pixie, and with her new 'do also came edgier style choices. “It’s crazy because every day, your hair is different when it’s short,” she told us. “Every day I wake up, and I get something new. So it’s fun!”
-
3. Audrey Hepburn's Smart Pixie
Let's be honest: Audrey Hepburn was flawless in any hairstyle. But something about her closely shorn crop made her birdlike features and milky white skin all the more irresistible to America, and the Academy, earning her an Oscar for Roman Holiday in 1953.
-
4. Farrah Fawcett's Feathered Layers
A slimming red suit and effortlessly feathered waves? It's no wonder Farrah Fawcett's 1976 poster has sold over twelve million copies to date.
-
5. Meg Ryan's Choppy Crop
There was just something so lovably right about Meg Ryan's shag, it's hard to imagine late '90s blockbusters like City of Angels and You've Got Mail without it.
-
6. Jennifer Aniston's "The Rachel"
The star recently told Allure magazine the cut was "the ugliest haircut [she'd] ever seen." Needless to say, America did not agree. (It is still one of the most requested styles at salons across the country.)
-
7. Demi Moore's Buzzcut
If you're known for your ultra-long glossy black tresses, what's a good way to make waves? By shaving them off, of course, like Demi Moore did in 1996 for her role in G.I. Jane. The movie earned lackluster reviews, but Moore's gutsy move was a universal thumbs up.
-
8. Victoria Beckham's A-Line Bob
A sharp angular bob took Posh Spice from a UK singing sensation to a stateside fashion icon.
-
9. Rihanna's Asymmetrical Bob
In 2007, Rihanna kissed her Bajan braids goodbye-and said hello to a worldwide number one hit "Umbrella." Four Grammy Awards later, and the hair chameleon is still keeping her look fresh.
-
10. Katie Holmes's Sleek Bob and Bangs
The ultimate girl next door turned Hollywood hot with heavy bangs and angled ends.
-
11. Reese Witherspoon's Long Bangs
After her split with Ryan Phillipe in 2007, the star's breakover bangs turned heads at the Oscars, earning her a slew of leading lady roles-and an Avon contract.
-
12. Emma Watson's Tailored Crop
With her overgrown Hogwarts hair, she played the brainy and beautiful Hermione in the Harry Potter series. But by chopping it all off in 2010, she promptly caught the attention of the fashion elite, appearing in Burberry ads and signing a Lancome contract.
1 of 12
Twiggy's Sideswept Pixie
Lesley Hornby-better known as Twiggy-went from pretty teen model to the international symbol of sexy '60s androgyny with a few quick snips of the scissors.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM