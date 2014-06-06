Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
10 Summer Styles to Wear Right Now
1. Angelina Jolie's Sleek PonytailFor the LA premiere of Maleficient, Angelina Jolie switched up her signature look with a sleek ponytail chicly wrapped at its base with a band of hair.
2. Taylor Schilling's Messy ChignonSchilling’s slightly askew chignon is a far cry from her character Piper Chapman’s generic lob in Orange Is the New Black.
3. Emily Blunt's Side ChignonWith Blunt's career veering into action flick territory alongside Tom Cruise in The Edge of Tomorrow, the actress seems to be taking many daringly appropriate fashion and beauty risks, including this sleek chignon.
4. Nina Dobrev's Messy FishtailWhile Dobrev has experimented with a multitude of braids, this loose fishtail highlighting her new ombre hair, is our favorite yet.
5. Blake Lively's Glam BunLively won accolades with her beauty looks at the Cannes Film Festival, including a long braid, loose waves, and this timeless chignon that goes with her best accessory-husband Ryan Reynolds.
6. Ashley Olsen's Low PonytailOlsen has a history of risk-taking Met Gala looks, although this pared-down hair and makeup combo is a nice switch-up, turning the focus to her military-esque vintage Chanel gown.
7. Scarlett Johansson's French BraidScarlett Johansson's reverse, mohawk-like French braid may be best viewed from the back, but unlike traditional braids, provides added volume at the crown.
8. Selena Gomez's Structured UpdoGomez looked decidedly demure in her Diane von Furstenberg gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, styled by Nine Zero One’s Marissa Marino in a look reminiscent of Grace Kelly.
9. Lucy Hale's Fishtail BraidHale's no stranger to the braid, having worn versions of the style at numerous red carpet events. This fishtail variety strays from the norm in its loose plait, starting at the base of the neck.
10. Zoe Saldana's Romantic UpdoSaldana channeled old Hollywood glamour in her velvet Jason Wu dress and loose waves twisted into a romantic chignon at the Cannes Film Festival's premiere of Mr. Turner.
