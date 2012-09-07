Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
10 Items Every Woman Should Own
1. Pencil SkirtAt designer shows like Jason Wu, this sleek bottom paired well with everything from tailored blouses to big and boxy jackets.
HOW TO WEAR Heels required, be they pointy-toe pumps or strappy sandals.
2. Pencil SkirtPolyester ponte knit skirt, The Limited, $60 BUY IT
3. Multi-Fabric CoatWool meets leather and fur in fall's mixed-media outerwear.
HOW TO WEAR You don't have to match your boots to your (leather) trim to rotate these statement pieces into your wardrobe. But consider their vibe-whether tough, bohemian, or classic.
4. Multi-Fabric CoatCotton and leather coat with vest, Elizabeth and James, $795 BUY IT
5. Bright Chunky KnitCables and jacquard weaves team with hot colors for cozy knits.
HOW TO WEAR Designers went for contrast on the runway, and so should you. Choose a dressier piece-preferably tailored, not froufrou-as a contrast to bulk and texture on top.
6. Bright Chunky KnitAcrylic-wool sweater, Madewell, $98 BUY IT
7. Winged ToteExpandable sides define the newest big bags, but it's more about the look than utility.
HOW TO CARRY This classic shape adds ladylike poise to unstructured, loose sportswear.
8. Winged ToteLeather bag, Furla, $995; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
9. Leather TSo chic we hate to call it super-trendy (but it is).
HOW TO WEAR Combine with separates in denim or lace, taking it as reserved or as edgy as you wish. Try it belted: Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and Yves Saint Laurent all cinched theirs at the waist.
10. Leather TLambskin T-shirt, Vince, $495 BUY IT
11. Cropped PantsThis season finely tailored versions wake up your work look and can even stand in as tights under a dress.
HOW TO WEAR Pair with oxfords, ankle-strap pumps, or any other shoe you want to show off.
12. Cropped PantsCotton-nylon lace pants, Ann Taylor, $98 BUY IT
13. Full Skirted DressDesigners just couldn't let go of the '60s silhouette, which makes for luxe looks that are a whole lot easier on the hips than, say, the classic sheath.
HOW TO WEAR Dress it down by adding flats and a fitted jacket or cardigan
14. Full-Skirted DressBrocade dress, Opening Ceremony $390; openingceremony.us.
15. Pointy-Toe PumpsYour new day-to-evening heels.
HOW TO WEAR On the runway these sharp shoes glammed up menswear cuts. Go for a bright or jewel tone to enliven a wardrobe of neutrals.
16. Pointy-Toe PumpsEmbossed-leather and suede pumps, Jean-Michel Cazabat, $265; 646-669-8508.
17. Moto JacketThe tough topper is having a major moment. Besides straight-up black leather, there are two-toned takes and tweed versions with details like quilting and rough edges.
HOW TO WEAR Pretend it's a neutral blazer and sport with anything from a long, flowy skirt to wool trousers.
18. Moto JacketWool-polyamide jacket, IRO, $811; 310-230-8882.
19. Printed SuitDKNY, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu took suits on a psychedelic ride.
HOW TO WEAR For night, show skin with a sleek tank. For day, personalize with a crisp white shirt (tie very optional).
20. Printed SuitCotton jacket ($480) and pants ($285), Sandro; 646-438-9335.
