Get Grooming With Our Favorite High-Tech Brushes for Every Hair Type

Fabulous tresses begin with the right tools and your hair brush is no exception. Unfortunately, not all brushes are created equal and fussing around with the wrong one can lead to some less-than-stellar hair days. The good news? The beauty market is filled with high-tech wonders that will meet all of your styling needs, from beachy waves to bombshell blowouts. Unlike ordinary brushes, these are designed with game-changing features like carbon bristles that won’t melt under the heat of your hot tools, and ion generators that speed up the blow-drying process–we even stumbled upon a comb that treats thinning strands with actual lasers.
PHOTOS: Shop Our Favorite Hi-Tech Hair Brushes for Every Hair Type
1. Conair Argan Oil Treatment Strip Finishing BrushWith Conair’s latest hair innovator ($13; ulta.com), you can brush in the hydrating benefits of argan oil in just a few strokes. A replaceable treatment strip runs down the middle to distribute the miracle ingredient, leaving strands with a healthy boost of shine.
2. Sultra Volumizing Dryer BrushGet ready to swoon! Sultra’s dryer brush ($265; sultra.com) will create the full, bouncy blowouts you love while eliminating the need for two tools—and the use of two hands. The ion generator included shrinks water molecules to dry hair in record time.
3. John Frieda Smooth & Shine Sleek Finish Ionic BrushJohn Frieda’s ionic brush ($20; drugstore.com) offers a quick fix for frizz and static-prone strands—a must-have for sweater season. When brushing close to the scalp, the battery-powered ionic generator and metal bristles work together to achieve a smooth, sleek finish.
4. Bumble and Bumble the Round BrushWhen it comes to achieving a full, voluminous blowout, look for a round brush with tightly packed bristles like Bumble and Bumble’s design seen here ($85; sephora.com). The high count of more than 6,000 boar and nylon bristles detangle hair, regulate oil, and enhance shine by sealing the cuticle.
5. InStyler MaxSearching for a hair tool that does it all? Meet the newest edition of InStyler ($100; ulta.com). The two-way rotating barrel will spin in your hair’s natural direction, making it easier to style both sides of your head without twisting your arm. Whether you’re in the mood for sleeker strands, soft curls, or beachy waves, the styling capabilities are endless.
6. Agave Bamboo Paddle BrushCrafted from bamboo, this eco-friendly option ($25; sephora.com) is essential for detangling dense strands, thanks to its wide surface area. The nylon bristles, which are embedded with a 32-mineral blend, add polish and shine.
7. Harry Josh Pro Round BrushHarry Josh’s round brush ($50; hairenvy.com) is the perfect starting point for any voluminous, bombshell style. The concave bristle pattern works to grip hair and increase control. Another plus? The beveled handle won’t slip from your hands.
8. Sarah Potempa Prep It CombThis tension comb ($25; sarahpotempa.com) will save you time as it preps your hair for heat styling. Simply pass through your strands section by section to smooth out kinks before using a flat iron or curling iron.
9. Hairmax Advanced 7 Laser CombThis high-tech comb ($265; ulta.com) stimulates the scalp with laser light therapy to stop hair loss in its tracks. When used three days a week, the treatment is said to stimulate follicles to promote new growth while bringing damaged strands back to life.
10. Cricket Centrix Premium Carbon Paddle BrushThe bristles on Cricket’s paddle brush ($15; ulta.com) are made with one tough ingredient: Carbon. Meaning? They can withstand the highest of temps-and won’t melt under the heat of your blow dryer.