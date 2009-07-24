NOW Gone are the days of the perfectly-placed bob. Today's version has an edgy, rocker feel. "Because of the varied layers, this style really comes to life and does much more when you tousle and style it," says hairstylist Giannandrea, who created this look for Dianna Agron.

THEN Molly Ringwald's short style in 1986.

INSIDER TIP Don't worry about the perfect blowout here. Giannandrea blow dried Agron's hair without brushing through it to create the sexy, undone texture.



Try on Dianna Agron's rocker-chic bob!