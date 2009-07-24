Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
10 Hairstyles That Are Always in Style
-
1. The Pixie
NOW Mess it up a bit. With spiky asymmetrical pieces on top (a la Halle Berry), the new pixie is more forgiving than the flat, boy-cut versions of the past, says Mancuso.
THEN Twiggy's chic runway style in 1967.
INSIDER TIP This style works best with a small face.
Try on Halle Berry's cute pixie now!
-
2. The Flip
NOW "Don't take the flip too seriously," says N.Y.C. stylist Kevin Mancuso. "Instead of the ends flying out like Mary Tyler Moore's they should barely hint at an upturn."
THEN Mary Tyler Moore's feathered flip, 1970s.
INSIDER TIP Take a cue from Carrie Underwood's style: adding in long layers soften the formerly structured style.
Try on Carrie Underwood's modern flip now!
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
-
3. The Bob
NOW Gone are the days of the perfectly-placed bob. Today's version has an edgy, rocker feel. "Because of the varied layers, this style really comes to life and does much more when you tousle and style it," says hairstylist Giannandrea, who created this look for Dianna Agron.
THEN Molly Ringwald's short style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Don't worry about the perfect blowout here. Giannandrea blow dried Agron's hair without brushing through it to create the sexy, undone texture.
Try on Dianna Agron's rocker-chic bob!
-
4. The Ponytail
NOW Ditch the Pebbles Flintstone high pony and draw hair back in a more relaxed fashion like Nicole Kidman's. "Kidman's ponytail still has height, but thanks to her soft bangs and face-framing layers, her style is more laid-back," says hairstylist Marcus Francis.
THEN Pebbles Flintstone's spunky ponytail, 1960.
INSIDER TIP Add polish to the style by wrapping hair around the elastic.
-
5. Waves
NOW According to hairstylist Harry Josh who works with Rose Byrne, the new waves are modern when they're more destroyed. "Flip your hair upside down, and tousle strands by raking your fingers through the style while giving them a spritz of hairspray," he suggests.
THEN Farrah Fawcett's signature style in 1976.
INSIDER TIP For a relaxed wave the curl should start below the ear-line.
-
6. The Shag
NOW Play up the shag's rock and roll vibe with choppy layers like Emily Browning's, but "keep them on the straight side," suggests hairstylist Adir Abergel. "You don't want too much body."
THEN Jennifer Aniston's famous style from her days on Friends in 1995.
INSIDER TIP Try not to overstyle it, adds Mancuso: "A shag is best when there's a lived-in, natural feel to it."
Try on Emily Browning's shag cut!
-
7. The Afro
NOW Stars like Solange Knowles show that it's time to live large. "Big Afros are strong and sexy," says N.Y.C. stylist Ted Gibson. "The shape is somewhat abstract with uneven edges, and it's pulled apart a little bit," adds Mancuso.
THEN Whitney Houston's short and curly style in 1986.
INSIDER TIP Keep styling products to a minimal this style should seem organic.
-
8. Curly
NOW "Keep it loose and touchable-not like the crunchy look of the '80s," says hairstylist Mark Townsend.
THEN Glenn Close's blonde curls in 1987.
INSIDER TIP Spirals like Jennifer Lopez's should also start lower on the head (around the ears as opposed to the scalp). This leaves the top of the head smooth, so you avoid the dreaded pouf.
Try on Jennifer Lopez's glamorous ringlets now!
-
9. The Updo
NOW If you need further convincing that history repeats itself, take a look at Naomi Campbell's updo! The model shows that Hepburn's style is still relevant by mirroring the actress's signature chignon. Campbell updates the look by sectioning hair into three buns to follow the curves in her barrette. Unlike Hepburn's short fringe, Campbell's blunt bangs hit slightly below her brow.
THEN Audrey Hepburn's iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's style in 1961.
INSIDER TIP Tame hairline frizz with a dab of styling paste.
-
10. Long & Straight
NOW Smooth strands sometimes fall flat, but the center part makes Gwyneth Paltrow's style more graphic and modern. "Gwyneth has always had impeccably chic personal style, and I didn't want her hairstyle to overshadow that," said her hairstylist Harry Josh. "The look is simple, but sophisticated."
THEN Maureen Mccormick's Brady Bunch style in 1971.
INSIDER TIP Section hair before straightening to ensure that every hair stays sleek. A smoothing serum creates extra shine, and helps keep flyaways at bay.
Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek strands now!
1 of 10
NOW Mess it up a bit. With spiky asymmetrical pieces on top (a la Halle Berry), the new pixie is more forgiving than the flat, boy-cut versions of the past, says Mancuso.
The Pixie
NOW Mess it up a bit. With spiky asymmetrical pieces on top (a la Halle Berry), the new pixie is more forgiving than the flat, boy-cut versions of the past, says Mancuso.
THEN Twiggy's chic runway style in 1967.
INSIDER TIP This style works best with a small face.
Try on Halle Berry's cute pixie now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM