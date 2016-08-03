10 A+ Back to School Celebrity Hairstyle Ideas

Bad news: Summer vacation is almost over. Good news: Heading back to school is the perfect opportunity to make a major hairstyle upgrade. Whether you’re dying to return to the halls with a total transformation a la Gigi Hadid’s bangs she rocked on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet in April, or need an easy style like Victoria Justice’s to turn to when you when you’ve got to run from class to your extracurricular activities, give your go-to braid a twist like the plait Victoria Justice wore at the Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, there’s no better way to get inspired than looking to your favorite celebrities for A+ hair inspiration. The following 10 stars’ styles are guaranteed to stand out on campus, and make you feel a whole lot better about having to start hitting the books again.