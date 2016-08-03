10 A+ Back to School Celebrity Hairstyle Ideas

Bad news: Summer vacation is almost over. Good news: Heading back to school is the perfect opportunity to make a major hairstyle upgrade. Whether you’re dying to return to the halls with a total transformation a la Gigi Hadid’s bangs she rocked on the MTV Movie Awards red carpet in April, or need an easy style like Victoria Justice’s to turn to when you when you’ve got to run from class to your extracurricular activities, give your go-to braid a twist like the plait Victoria Justice wore at the Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, there’s no better way to get inspired than looking to your favorite celebrities for A+ hair inspiration. The following 10 stars’ styles are guaranteed to stand out on campus, and make you feel a whole lot better about having to start hitting the books again.
1. Chandler Kinney
On mornings where you just can't deal with your hair, a simple side braid with a few shorter layers left out like Chandler's style from the Teen Choice Awards is a foolproof trick that will get you out the door and on the way to class in five minutes flat. To keep natural curls bouncy, moisture is key. Let towel-dried strands sop up SheaMoisture's Coconut Milk & Hibiscus Curl & Style Milk ($11; ulta.com) for a hydration boost.
2. Gigi Hadid
Fall is hands-down the best season to test drive a new set of bangs. Since we've said goodbye to summer's humidity, it will be easier to manage your fringe and learn to style it. If you're looking to take the plunge with a full-set of bangs with frace-framing sides like Gigi's, your flat iron will quickly become the BFF of your styling tools. Treat your hair to a weekly nourishing mask such as Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral ($63; kerastase-usa.com) to repair strands from heat-styling damage.
3. Zendaya
After you've taken a moment to step back and admire Zendaya's gravity-defying top knot, the perfectly undone style will quickly become your go-to on days that call for running from class to vollyball practice to dinner with your squad. Once you've twisted your hair up, a few spritzes of CHI Infra Texture Aero Hairspray ($15; target.com) will guarantee the look will make it throughout your jam-packed day.
4. Maisie Williams
Now that you're embarking on a new school year, what better way to stand out when you re-enter the halls than with a cool pastel hair color. ROYGBIV-inspired hair has taken over Hollywood in the last few years, but you don't have to be a celebrity to rock an unconventional, but pretty shade. If you're not willing to permanently make a rainbow connection with your color like Maisie's vibrant turquoise, Tinge's Temporary Pastel Conditioners ($18 each; urbanoutfitters.com) are the answer to your technicolor dreams. Once you've washed your hair, leave on one these pastel-hued creams for 30 minutes before rinsing for color that will last for up to three washes.
5. Victoria Justice
Whether your bangs have reached the awkward stage in their grow-out process, or you're looking for a new way to wear a braid, Victoria Justice's front plait from the Teen Choice Awards is a pretty way to refresh one of your favorite styles. Before creating your braid, spritz your strands with a bit of texturizing spray such as Amika Un.Done Texture Spray ($24; sephora.com) to add a bit of grit which will help the plait stay in place.
6. Maddie Ziegler
Maddie's dance moves may be out of this world, but her effortless waves the spot light at the Teen Choice Awards. This wash-and-go style is perfect for days when you want to hit snooze once (or twice) without being late to class. To air dry your hair and have it look just as awesome as Maddie's, use a wave-enhancing spray such as L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Txt It Tousle Waves Spray ($4; target.com) to bring out your hair's bends without any crunch or frizz.
7. Hailey Baldwin
Hailey's high pony gets top marks for being an equally easy and put-together style. Either throw up your second day hair as-is, or take a flat iron such as GHD Professional 1 Inch Styler ($149; sephora.com) to the ends to create undone bends for an effortlessly cool finish.
8. Selena Gomez
Selena's fresh shoulder-length hair with wispy bangs is a versatile cut that allows for more styling options than a multiple choice quiz. Whether you embrace your natural waves, or turn to a flat iron to keep it sleek and straight with bangs brushed to the side as seen on Selena here, you'll need a frizz-fighter to tame fuzz. Apply a dab of Pantene Pro-V Smooth and Sleek Fixing Cream ($7; walmart.com) on wet hair starting at the ends and working up to keep humidty and frizz in check.
9. Sarah Hyland
If you joined the lob club over the summer and are stuck on how to switch up the shoulder-grazing style, take a cue from Sarah's Teen Choice Awards side-braids. Our tip: It's all in the details. To make this braid even more of a standout, reach for patterend bobby pins such as Karina Gradient Bobby Pins ($5; ulta.com) instead of standard black or brown.
10. Taylor Swift
If a brighter shade of blonde like Taylor's is in your wildest dreams for this school year, it's best to make an appointment at the salon, but you can lighten up your strands one or two shades at home. John Frieda's Sheer Blonde Go Blonder In Shower Lightening Treatment ($8; target.com) in the shower before shampooing to take natural and colored blonde hair lighter.