Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
1 Bob, 6 Ways: Make the Most of Your Cut
1. 1 Bob, 6 Ways
Actress Marion Cotillard's stylist Robert Vetica proved (again and again) the versatility of this short cut.
Soft
For touchable waves, Vetica created a side part, curled Cotillard's hair away from the face with a 1-inch curling iron, then brushed through the curls with his fingers to relax them.
2. Rock and Roll
Slick sides and a teased crown created a fashiony faux hawk. To do: Pull side sections taut to the back of the head and bobby-pin in place, letting ends hang. Tease center section for height.
3. Romantic
"A center part makes waves look romantic," said Vetica, who curled Cotillard's hair with a 1½-inch curling iron and then blasted it with a blow-dryer to loosen it a touch.
4. Twisted
Vetica dried the actress's hair with a diffuser to retain her natural wave, then pulled it into "a makeshift French twist," securing shorter, stray pieces with extra bobby pins.
5. Retro
For a '50s-inspired look, Vetica set her hair with pin curls, then brushed it out for a slight wave. Sides were pulled back and pinned behind her ears, underneath other waves.
6. Sleek
Blown dry pin-straight, Cotillard's hair appeared longer. "I flat-iron the ends so they don't kick up when they hit her shoulder blades," added Vetica.
