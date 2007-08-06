Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Zoe Models the Trends
-
1. Zoe on Statement Coats"As a New Yorker you want to look good in a coat, but you still need to be warm," says Saldana. "I own a couple by Marc Jacobs."
See In Style's favorite coats for fall.
-
2. Zoe on Hourglass Silhouettes"There is such character to this suit," says Saldana. "And I love designs that flatter a woman's curves."
See In Style's favorite hourglass silhouettes for fall.
-
3. Zoe on Shades of Gray"Usually I don't wear gray-I like warmer tones on my skin," says Saldana. "But this shade is beautiful-and this dress is sexy!"
See In Style's favorite gray clothes for fall.
-
4. Zoe on Cozy Knits and Fur"I would wear this in Europe. I love the combination of red and black," says Saldana.
See In Style's favorite knits and furs for fall.
-
5. Zoe on School-boy Chic"I feel most feminine when I'm comfortable," says Saldana. "And I'm most comfortable in pants-but nothing too manly."
See In Style's school-boy chic for fall.
-
6. Zoe on Luxe Trimmings"I could wear this to a premiere and it would be unique," says the actress. "It's fun-very Tina Turner. I like that theme-sure feels good too."
See In Style's favorite luxe trimmings for fall.
-
7. Zoe in Silver
See In Style's favorite silver clothes and accessories for fall.
-
8. Zoe in Origami Inspired Clothes
See In Style's favorite origami inspired pieces for fall.
