8 Badass Style Lessons You Can Learn from Zoe Kravitz

Fact: Zoe Kravitz was born with pretty badass genes—she's the spawn of her legendary rockstar dad Lenny and her stunning actress of a mom Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show. So that kind of level of unmatched badass-ery was pretty much her birthright. But even though many have drawn look-alike comparisons between her and her mom (they look like sisters in their Calvin Klein Collection ad) and style similarities between her and her dad, like their attachment to bodychains, Zoe has emerged into a multi-hyphenate and a modern-day style icon in her own right.

And if there's one thing we can take away from her streak of scene-stealers (aka her memorable performances in a few films you may heard of, like that Oscar-winning action thriller Mad Max: Fury Road or the blockbuster hit Insurgent or Dope), it's that she's committed to her craft. But when it comes to style, she just goes with her gut, which has resulted in a collection of remarkably striking, not to mention experimental red carpet looks that range from a netted fringed Valentino number to a precisely proportioned Canadian tux.

"I know so little about style and trends and designers," she previously told us as she was about to receive InStyle's Breakthrough Style Star Award. "I'm very much a visual person. If I see something and I like it, it's not because a certain designer made it or it's on trend, it's about how it makes me feel when I'm in it."

Well, Zoe may very well be onto something. For someone who prefers simplicity over everything else and who doesn't consider herself "trendy," she has inadvertantly cultivated an aesthetic that's completely unique to her (though, it helps when your bestie is designer Alexander Wang)—which is why we rounded up eight of our favorite looks of hers that we can, hopefully, emulate and apply IRL. Scroll through for eight pretty badass style lessons, courtesy of Zoe Kravitz, below.

RELATED: 10 Times Zoe Kravitz Redefined Red Carpet Style